McComb police are investigating multiple shots fired on Locust Street early Sunday, one of which left a man injured.
Police were withholding identification information on the victim Monday afternoon, citing the ongoing investigation.
Detective Delre Smith said the man was shot once on the lower portion of one of his legs, although the report did not specify which leg.
The victim’s injury was not life-threatening, and he was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center before being transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center for additional treatment.
There have been no arrests or charges yet made in relation to the shooting, which happened in the parking lot of Mike’s Supermarket around 1 a.m. Sunday.
“Officers heard the sound of gunshots in the area of South Locust Street,” Smith said. “There were a lot of people at 329 S. Locust St. in the parking lot. Officers asked who was shooting. A lot of people were leaving the area.”
There appeared to be a private party being held in the unmarked building next door to Mike’s Supermarket, he added.
Police found an undisclosed amount of handgun shell casings on the ground, which belonged to more than one gun.
“It was quite a few shots fired, but we only have one injury,” Smith said.
In a separate case, an argument led to a stabbing late last week.
David Williams, 38, of McComb, was being treated at SMRMC Monday after being stabbed around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Argyle Street.
Smith said he didn’t know and the report didn’t specify where Williams was stabbed or how many times, but he knew that Williams had undergone surgery due to the injury.
Frederick Flowers, 40, of Brookhaven was charged with aggravated assault in the stabbing and had his initial hearing Friday morning in McComb Municipal Court, where Judge Jwon Nathaniel set his bond at $150,000.
What caused the argument is still under investigation. Smith said police know that a verbal altercation escalated at a third party’s house and that Flowers allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the victim.
Officers recovered the alleged weapon, a common kitchen knife.
During Flowers’ hearing, Nathaniel asked him if he had mental health issues, and Flowers said he did. He also asked Nathaniel if he would be able to press charges but did not say why or against whom.
Flowers’ preliminary hearing was set for June 16, and Nathaniel appointed a public defender to his case.
