Lawmen with the Amite County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested a man and seized nearly 11 pounds of drugs on Friday afternoon.
Sheldon Devon Crawford, 46, of Jimmy Wall Lane, was arrested before 2 p.m. and charged with felony trafficking in a controlled substance and aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance after deputies discovered about 10 pounds of marijuana and about a pound of crystal methamphetamine while executing a search warrant at the residence, Sheriff Tim Wroten said.
Deputies from Amite and Pike counties, along with their counterparts in Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes in Louisiana recently worked together to catch a man accused of breaking into two homes in Gillsburg in February, Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten said.
Deputies arrested Marcus Donnel Stewart, 36, of Tangipahoa La., for allegedly burglarizing homes on Highway 584 and stealing a welding machine, chainsaw and grass clipper among other such items, Wroten said.
Deputies recovered and returned the stolen items, Wroten said.
Pike County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Stewart near the state line on Friday afternoon. Stewart fled into Louisiana, where he was apprehended. Stewart reportedly told officers about burglaries he allegedly committed in Gillsburg, and lawmen called Amite County sheriff’s investigator Danny Meaux to the scene, Wroten said.
Meaux interviewed Stewart, who was eventually charged.
In other news, police in Gloster arrested two Gloster men and two juveniles who are accused of burglary.
Latrell Jamir Robinson, 20, of 4391 Duck Nest Lane, Gloster, and the youths were charged on Feb. 22, the same night they allegedly broke into H&H Lumber and Supply at 319 North Captain Gloster Drive.
Police Chief Terry Boss said investigators identified Robinson as one of the three who entered the store after reviewing security camera footage.
Police arrested Travonta Geymai Boss, 19, of 493 West Main St., Gloster, in connection to the burglary on Feb. 26.
Boss said the owners arrived at the business just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 22. and found the store in disarray and called police.
Boss bonded out of the Amite County jail on $5,000 and Robinson remains in the jail on $5,000 bond. Both of the juveniles have been referred to youth court, Boss said.
And in another case, deputies arrested Warren Travis, 42, of Liberty, around 3:30 Friday afternoon and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Wroten said.
Deputies and agents with the MBN also charged Winfield Caston, 52, of Liberty, with possession of crystal meth while in possession of a firearm on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.