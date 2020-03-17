LIBERTY — The Amite County School District is aiming high for rapid gains after seeing the latest round of state benchmark test results.
The periodic tests are designed to give school officials an idea of how well students will do on standardized tests that factor into school ratings.
Superintendent Don Cuevas, citing the most recent results, said he expects Amite County Elementary School to earn a B accountability rating next fall — a stark improvement from the school’s F-rating last year — noting the school improved 59 points between the second and third round of benchmark testing.
“Thank you all for your hard work,” Cuevas said. “I really do appreciate it.”
Elementary school principal Jasmine Jackson said benchmark testing went better than expected, with students improving their scores broadly across reading, math and science.
“We’re growing at ACES,” Jackson said. “I have a good team and our teachers have been working really hard.”
On the third round of benchmark testing, students at the elementary school accumulated 342 points, which translates to a C accountability rating. She said that far-surpassed the school goal of 316 points, a D.
“I tell them, ‘If you grow two points, I’m proud of you,’ ” she said.
She said the success is owed to her staff and the kids throughout the school. “We have the best kids, we have the best school and we’re going to have the best scores.”
“I’m actually telling you, with everything I’m seeing, that school’s going to make a B,” Cuevas said. “She’s putting in the work, her kids are putting in the work and her teachers are putting in the work.”
Cuevas said initial proficiency results indicate, across all grades in the district, the score for math has improved from 15% last year to 21% this year, reading from 19% to 21% and from 34% to 36% in science.
“We’re moving proficiency and growing kids,” he said. “That’s our job. These folks are doing a great job, every single one of them.”
Board president James Copeland said he’s loving everything he’s seeing from the school district this year and praised Cuevas’ performance.
“Thank you, Mr. Cuevas, for bringing that leadership,” Copeland said. “It’s happening. You’re getting it done.”
High school principal Neal Smith said he’s excited about the success at the elementary school because he looks forward to teaching those students.
“Sooner or later, they’re coming to me,” he said.
Smith said enrollment is up to 435 students, average daily attendance is at 94% on the year and administrators have sent out 20,844 text messages to parents and guardians of district students.
The high school boys basketball team won the District 7-2A championship and prom will be April 4, Smith said.
Amite County Vo-Tech director Augustus Russ said he’s excited about what he’s seeing at the elementary school because students need a strong foundation to lead successful lives.
“Students with high reading scores, high math scores — those students will be prepared for careers and further education,” Russ said.
Russ said students from the health science program said they’ve completed volunteer hours at Field Health System in Centreville and are working toward obtaining CPR and first aid certifications and learning how to properly sterilize surgical equipment.
Students in the business fundamentals and management program told trustees they’ve learned how to build a business and created their own hypothetical enterprises. They learned such essential skills as developing a business plan and marketing strategy as well as important personal finance skills.
District Technology Coordinator Brandon Gordon said Megan Brown, Lena Cook, Kriscecia Chandler, Erica Daniels, Eboni Handy, Kieyonna Osbey, Kentrell Steptoe, Ashia Taplin and Alexis Wilson are the newest members of the ACT 20 & Above club after recently taking the exam. Gordon said Destiny Beverly scored above 30 on the college entrance exam.
Gordon said he and other technology staff are working to ensure the district computer network is set up to handle upcoming rounds of state testing. He’s also completed a survey of the elementary school’s surveillance system and mapped locations in need of cameras. He said the project is underway.
The high school computer lab needs to updated, Gordon said. Computers used in the facility are around seven to eight years old. Gordon is looking into replacement options.
