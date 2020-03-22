State health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Mississippi on Sunday morning, bringing the statewide total to 207.
The new lab-confirmed cases rose sharply from Saturday’s total of 160.
Pike County now has three confirmed cases, with one new case reported on Sunday.
With three new confirmed cases, Lincoln County now has the most with a total of four.
Franklin County saw one new case and now has three total, as does Wilkinson County, where two new cases were confirmed.
Walthall and Lawrence County both reported one new case each, doubling their cases.
