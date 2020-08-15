Awhile back my wife gave me a card with a picture of a cat and a quote from author Eckhart Tolle: “I have lived with several Zen masters — all of them cats.”
We liked it so much that Angelyn framed it and put it on the coffee table. Our current Zen masters are a black male named Luke Skywalker and his brindled sister, Princess Leia. We got them from Deanea Toler Causey of Liberty about a year ago. They were runts of the litter, not much bigger than mice at the time.
We got a scare when we spotted a big (nonpoisonous) snake in the carport, probably drawn by their constant mewing. I grabbed a shovel but it got away.
Now the cats would make short work of the snake.
Luke and Leia’s predecessor was a big black male named Darth Invader.
All of them were Zen masters.
If humans could do the same things cats do, adjusted for size, we could:
• Jump straight up from a standing position and land on the roof of a house.
• Scamper 40 feet up a tree.
• Instantly detect any sound or motion within 50 yards.
• Go from sleep to action without pause.
We have a triple candle holder on the porch with the word “gather” on one side and “tranquility” on the other. Gather tranquility: Cats embody that philosophy.
Many times Angelyn and I would be sitting on the porch swing after I got home from work and I’d be ranting about something or the other when Darth would leap into my lap to calm me down. It worked.
If you’re stressed by current events, I suggest you get a cat, or two if you can find litter mates. If you already have cats, spend more time with them.
They’ll remind you that the things we get upset about don’t mean a thing to them.
Heat lightning a myth?
Tuesday night Angelyn persuaded me to go out and look for the meteors supposedly set loose by the Perseid meteor shower.
To do that meant waiting till after 9 p.m. when it was good and dark. My problem is I’m nearly asleep by then, and unlike my cats I have trouble leaping into instant action.
But I rallied and we drove up the road to an open spot where we could see the entire northern sky.
We only saw one meteor — Angelyn did, actually, not I — but we saw a whole lot of heat lightning.
The sky was perfectly clear, not a hint of a cloud, and the constant, dramatic flickers stretched from one end to the other.
We’ve seen heat lightning all our lives but never really knew what it was, so the next day I looked it up.
One source after another claims there’s no such thing.
“The term heat lightning is commonly used to describe lightning from a distant thunderstorm just too far away to see the actual cloud-to-ground flash or to hear the accompanying thunder,” said the National Weather Service in a typical explanation.
If that were true, there must have been a wall of thunderstorms all across Franklin County, north of where I live.
The next day I contacted Jennifer Obie Griffith of Eddiceton to see if there had been any thunderstorms. She said not as far as she knew.
As a reporter I frequently consult with experts, like the weather service, but that doesn’t mean I always accept what they say.
For instance, as I reported a while back, biologists claim there are no whip-poor-wills in southwest Mississippi, only chuck-will’s-widows, which sound about the same.
That may be true in the world of ornithology, but for me and most people I know, what we hear around here are whip-poor-wills!
‘Small, quick and relentless’
In an article last Saturday on the Free Burma Rangers, I was unable to include information on the coauthor of the book “Do It for Love” because I didn’t receive it on time.
The book is by David Eubank, founder of the Free Burma Rangers, with Hosannah Valentine.
The article had a lot of information about David but little on Hosannah, who sent me a brief bio after my deadline.
I met Hosie, as she’s called, when I traveled with the Rangers in Thailand and Burma in 2012. She was one of several American and European volunteers who work longterm with the Rangers.
Hosie is a fearless woman who has worked with FBR for years in some of its most dangerous locations. Like so many FBR volunteers, she flies under the radar, routinely risking her life to help others with little acclaim.
Noting her short stature, David said, “Hosannah is our shortstop in many senses of the word.”
He described her as “small and quick and relentless” and said she handles the “2 in the morning jobs. She has no schedule or limits except what God gives her.”
Here’s the short bio she sent me:
“Hosannah Valentine was born in western Washington and raised in western Montana, the oldest of seven children. She attended Seattle Pacific University, earning a B.A. in literature. Following graduation, she took four ‘gap’ years fighting forest fires, coaching soccer, teaching high school, and traveling.
“Graduate school finally seemed like the logical next step. Having decided to join a program of study in applied anthropology, she deferred admission for one year, during which she traveled to Thailand and volunteered with FBR for six months.
“She decided the work of the Free Burma Rangers seemed to be actual applied anthropology so she changed directions and joined FBR full-time instead, where she has been since.
“During her time at FBR she has helped in the information department, with the Good Life Club, general operations coordination and international missions.”
Like other FBR volunteers, she isn’t paid but periodically works jobs in the States — currently a dispatcher in Alaska — to raise money to return to the field of action.
Last week’s article also accidentally referred to a Karen tribal freedom fighter named Eliya as a “mercenary.” I meant to say “guerilla” but my mind slipped gears.
Eliya — one of the first Free Burma Rangers — is a former Thai kickboxing champ who once killed a man in the ring and, as a soldier, has killed many Burma Army attackers, yet has saved countless lives as a medic.
“Eliya is in his own country fighting for his own people against an aggressor invading army, and for no pay — so as far from a mercenary as you can be,” David said.
You don’t often hear about Eliya, Hosie and the other FBR volunteers, but rest assured they are true heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.