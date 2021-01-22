Alpha Center estimates rise

A setback-plagued project to renovate McComb’s Alpha Center hit another snag Tuesday when an architect said there would be no way to complete the work with the current budget.
Steve Cox said the needed upgrades would cost about $150,000. The city has set a budget of about $80,000.
“It needs a lot of work. The building has not had good maintenance for a long time,” he said. “I don’t know of any way to do this for $80,000.
“My advice is to take your time. ... It would be a waste of money not to do it properly, and this is a relatively low budget done properly. Take your time and seriously consider it.”
A breakdown of the work shows $57,000 for mechanical repairs, including the installation of two airconditioning units, as well as $50,000 for electrical work, including fixing outlets and light fixtures, and $10,000 for new doors.
“I think if we don’t light it, air-condition it and redo the electrical, the building is not going to be used anyway,” he said, noting the list doesn’t include even more interior repairs that are not dire. “To make it useful in the near future, these are the needs I recommend doing.”
Cox said the doors are not up to code and could be an issue in an emergency.
“They are not safe. If you fill that building with people and something happens, getting out becomes dangerous,” he said. “It's not fluff; it is life safety.”
Selectman Devante Johnson asked if some costs could be cut, and Cox said he’s presented bare minimum of what’s needed, adding that there is no way to cut the cost in half and still have a functioning building.
Cox said every repair mentioned in the project is meant to bring it back up to code, jokingly noting that the city could just air-condition half the building. He said a dehumidifier could be removed from the air conditioning system, but that would only reduce it by $7,500. And using cheaper door materials would save another $10,000.
The board called Selectman Shawn Williams, who was absent, to give him the rundown about the center, which lies in Williams’ ward.
“Can we table this? ... I am working on some things right now. I am trying to get help with some funding,” said Williams, who has been deeply involved in the Alpha Center project.
Cox suggested the board wait and look for grants meant to help in historic preservation, but he believed most application deadlines have already passed for the year.
Selectmen Michael Cameron, Donovan Hill and Ted Tullos were absent from the informal work session.
