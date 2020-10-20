Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed Andrea Sanders of McComb as the Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.
A former social worker for children, Sanders most recently served as General Counsel and Principal Deputy Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
“I am proud to make this appointment today. Not only has Andrea served with integrity and devotion in this field for many decades, she brings powerful personal experience to the job,” Reeves said. “Andrea was adopted into a loving Mississippi family as an infant. She is not only a leader in the effort to look after Mississippi’s children, she is a testament to the unlimited potential of every child in the system.
“From her work to provide therapy and care for struggling children as a social worker, to her esteemed legal background, to her efforts to clean up the Mississippi Department of Human Services, there is no one who could be better equipped for the job.”
Sanders is married to McComb eye doctor Jay Sanders and has been active in local organizations and charities, including the McComb Garden Club, the Junior Auxiliary of McComb and Shuffle to the Chefs, which she served as a past chairman.
“I am honored and excited to take on this task,” she said. “I know that we have more work to do in order to provide a secure environment and loving home to Mississippi’s children. I’m grateful to Governor Reeves for putting me in this position of trust, and I know that we have many kids out there who are relying on us to get it right. I believe that we can make a difference if we always remember the God-given potential of every child in our state. All must be protected and uplifted.”
