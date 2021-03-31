A McComb attorney faces drug charges after he allegedly tried to swallow methamphetamine he had in his possession while awaiting questioning related to the death of a woman whose body was found at his home Tuesday, detectives said.
Robert A. Lenoir, 45, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
A $70,000 bond was set at Lenoir’s initial hearing at Pike County Justice Court Wednesday. He is being held in the Pike County Jail and will have a preliminary hearing in justice court on April 13.
Lenoir was detained for questioning by officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation after the body of Wendy Dansby was found at Lenoir’s house at 1027 Hope Drive around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
While at the McComb Police Department on Tuesday, Detective John Glapion saw on a security camera that Lenoir allegedly was trying to swallow meth while alone in an interview room.
Glapion said he and a patrol officer restrained Lenoir and stopped him from ingesting the substance, which police said can be deadly when swallowed due to its ingredients.
Lenoir allegedly had about 2 grams of methamphetamine in one of his pockets. Glapion said his attempt to eat it led to the tampering charge.
After Glapion stopped him, Lenoir was arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail.
Meanwhile, no one has been charged in Dansby’s death, the cause of which remains under investigation.
Officials had not commented Wednesday on a possible cause of Dansby’s death.
Law enforcement sources have said she was found on the floor of a bedroom at Lenoir’s house. Investigators believe she may have been dead for several hours before authorities were notified.
Lenoir’s young daughter was at his home Tuesday morning. The Department of Human Services removed the child and gave her to her mother.
Dansby’s autopsy was scheduled to take place Wednesday at the state medical examiner’s office in Biloxi. Officials said it could take about a week before a preliminary report is available.
Lenoir’s arrest comes more than three years after his law license was suspended in Louisiana. In October 2018, the Louisiana Supreme Court revoked of his conditional admission to the bar in that state and allowed him to reapply after a year of sobriety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.