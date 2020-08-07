Calling the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as dangerous as the disease itself, Gov. Tate Reeves is promoting a new job training program for Mississippians who are trying to find work during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.
“Hundreds of thousands of Mississippians have been laid off,” Reeves said Wednesday in announcing the ReSkill Mississippi program.
The program is meant to help workers and employers hurt by the virus by providing incentives for employers to train apprentices for high-skill positions.
ReSkill Mississippi will reimburse wages paid to apprentices in the program throughout a worker’s training period.
“The funding for this program was passed by the Legislature,” Reeves said. “This has truly been a collaborative effort.”
Patrick Sullivan, a State Workforce Investment Board member and president of the Mississippi Energy Institute, said the program addresses hopes to place workers in good-paying jobs.
“So many Mississippians having their jobs impacted by the COVID, this is arguably the greatest economic need going forward,” he said. “The point of this program is to help people.”
Reeves said the program is designed to “not only to get Mississippians back to work but to get them the skills that will help them get better jobs than they had before.
“I believe firmly that this program can make a real difference,” he said.
“If you are an individual who is hurting economically because of COVID-19, this program may just be for you.”
For more information about participating in the program, visit www .ReSkillMS.com.
In other employment news, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced anyone receiving benefits will be required to prove they have been looking for a job.
A waiver of that requirement had been put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak and expires on Saturday. Anyone receiving unemployment benefits is required to meet the state’s work search requirements by Aug. 15.
To be considered “actively seeking employment,” an individual must be registered for work with MDES Employment Services, contact three employers each week to apply for full-time work of at least 35 hours per week and complete and submit an application with at least one of the three employers contacted over the week.
“The work applied for must be appropriate in light of the labor market and your skills and capabilities,” the notice read.
Self-employed people and contractors who are filing for unemployment benefits must also meet the work search requirements, MDES officials said.
Those receiving benefits must submit records of their work search each week. Those records will be verified by the MDES and the businesses to where an individual makes contact.
Submitting records incorrectly and a failure to look for work or accept a job can result in denial of benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.