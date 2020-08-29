Amite man a magnet for snakebites

The question is not why a six-foot rattlesnake bit Nolan Persick on Wednesday. The question is why snakes keep biting him — and why he is still alive.
Starting around 2004, Persick, 42, of Liberty has been bitten by snakes, poisonous and non, so many times it’s hard to keep up with them. And no, he didn’t provoke the attacks. They came out of nowhere.
Despite all that, it was a brown recluse spider bite that came closest to killing him.
On Wednesday, Persick and his father Cliff were picking up limbs around their place on Berwick-Cassels Road in the Street community in advance of Hurricane Laura.
Every so often Nolan would sit on a green wooden bench to take a break. When the work was done at 5:45 p.m., he put on a pair of sandals and took one more break.
“I sat down on the bench and I kicked my feet back. As soon as I kicked my feet back, she hit me on top of my foot,” he said.
“It felt like I got hit by a hammer.”
He jumped up and the snake darted out. Nolan grabbed a garden rake and slammed it down so hard the handle broke into pieces. One of the tines punctured the snake’s head, drawing blood.
“She was still alive. It didn’t faze her none, hardly. She threw back her head,” Nolan said.
He grabbed a long-handled hatchet, but threw it down, fearing it wasn’t long enough. He got a hoe instead and, with the snake coming at him, chopped it behind the head.
The canebrake rattlesnake, also known as a timber rattler, measured 72 inches, had 21 rattles and was as big around as Nolan’s leg.
Having already been bitten numerous times, Nolan didn’t plan to go to the hospital. But his brother Evan, 41, and mother Rhonda insisted.
They put the snake in a basket and drove him to Field Memorial Hospital in Centreville, where nurses and bystanders were outside watching a tornado.
“They hooked me up to all them machines,” Nolan said.
After four hours of observation, they sent him home with antibiotics, concluding it was a “dry bite,” with no venom injected. By Saturday, Nolan had two puncture wounds on the top of his left foot to show for the encounter.
His right leg, on the other hand, is pocked with marks from prior encounters with snakes, dating back to around 2004.
In that instance he was canoe-fishing nearby Beaver Creek when a cottonmouth dropped into the boat. Without thinking, Nolan tried to kick it out, and the snake popped him three times.
He drove himself to the hospital, where he received several vials of antivenin and spent the night. His foot swelled to the size of a football. Antivenin costs $10,000 to $20,000 a vial, fortunately covered by insurance.
Another time, Nolan and his son Caston and brother Evan were hunting arrowheads. Nolan stepped over a pine log and “she hit me and took off,” he recalled of the canebrake rattler. “I swung my stick and hit her. Apparently I just knocked her out.”
“I heard him say, ‘I just got bit by a snake,’ ” Evan said. “He comes walking down the hill carrying a snake. He didn’t think anything of it.”
Nolan put the snake in an ice chest, went home and showered, then went to the hospital, where he received two vials of antivenin.
Nolan assumed the snake was dead, but “when the nurses went to look, it was rattling,” he said.
This one was four to five feet long with 18 rattles and a button.
Then there was the turkey snake. Nolan was turkey hunting in the Homochitto National Forest and shot a gobbler.
“I went to grab his feet and a rattlesnake was there and it bit me right on the hand,” he said, suspecting the snake was agitated by the flopping turkey.
“I didn’t bring the snake with me. I grabbed the turkey.”
He was sick a couple days but didn’t go to the hospital.
Last year Nolan was spraying pesticide on his driveway.
“The only thing I remember was her hitting me, and she jumped up and took off,” he said of a rattlesnake, which reared two feet off the ground when fleeing.
It didn’t go far, but even hearing it rattle, Nolan had trouble finding it because of its camouflaged pattern.
Also last year, he got bitten by a black racer and a nonpoisonous water snake.
The black runner bite came when his truck died and he pulled over.
“I jumped out and as soon as my foot hit the ground it was up under the truck and it hit me,” he said.
With the water snake, he was wade-fishing a pond beside a log when “a big water snake come up from behind that log and bit me.”
Though nonvenomous, the bite apparently got infected, because Nolan ran a mild fever for a day or so.
Another time Nolan was wade-fishing a pond when a cottonmouth on a lily pad struck him in the leg. He was sick a day or two with fever but didn’t seek medical attention.
Why so many snakebites?
Evan thinks Nolan has some kind of pheromones that make them strike. After all, Evan has been many of the same places Nolan has and never got struck.
Mother Rhonda has a different idea.
“We always said it was because he was so accident-prone,” she said.
Starting with a broken leg at age 2, Nolan has suffered a broken back, broken neck, punctured lung and crushed hand that resulted in loss of a finger. He also had a tumor on one side that Rhonda jokes is where all the venom goes.
As for why he has survived so many bites, Nolan quoted a doctor who suggested he’s built up an immunity to the venom.
Spiders are a different story. He was at work when he brushed a brown spider off his leg.
“I didn’t pay it any mind because a brown recluse, you don’t feel it when it bites you,” he said.
He developed a boil and then got sick without knowing why. Living alone at the time, he got so weak he couldn’t get off the couch. Fortunately a friend stopped by and took him to the hospital, where he spent two weeks. It was there that he remembered the spider.
“I never remember getting bit. I just remember seeing the spider that day and brushing it off,” he said.
While many if not most snakebites result when snakes are provoked, that hasn’t been the case with Nolan’s encounters.
“I never play with them at all, but they bite me,” he said.
“I used to not be afraid of snakes at all,” Nolan said. “Now I have grown to where I’m petrified of one.”
