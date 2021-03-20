North Pike got a vote on the second try.
After deadlocking on a recommendation to return to five-day school attendance at the school board’s regular meeting on March 4, the proposal went through on a split vote Thursday night.
“This will start Monday,” Superintendent Dennis Penton said.
Board member Jamie Jackson was absent on March 4, leaving supporters and opponents of the attendance change split 2-2. Then, Chris Richardson made a motion to support the change, but Etta Taplin and Freddie Deer opposed and board President Scott Campbell couldn’t second the motion in his position.
Jackson’s return and support for the measure Thursday allowed him to second the motion Richardson again made, and Campbell was able to break the tie after Deer and Taplin again opposed the change.
Penton’s recommendation also included ending the elective online instruction option, bringing almost all students back to campus.
Students who have a documented medical reason for continuing online instruction may do so, and Penton asked the board to also allow an exemption for students with family members who cannot be vaccinated.
That provision was included in the vote.
While students who have been attending in person will be going to school all five days next week, Penton said students who have taken all schooling online will have an additional week to the following Monday to return to school or to procure and provide the documentation needed to remain on online instruction.
Getting the necessary paperwork “shouldn’t take very long if they’ve been to the doctor already,” Penton said.
Richardson said the time had come for the district to make the change.
“I know it’s hard to change at the last minute, but we’re doing what is best for the district and our students,” she said.
