A Mississippi state trooper was found shot to death in the mail delivery truck he was driving as a side job in Jefferson County early Friday morning.
Troy L. Morris, 58, of Natchez, was found shot to death inside the U.S. Postal Service truck on the side of Highway 61 around 4:30 a.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos said.
Morris was a lieutenant with 27 years of service to the MHP.
“We are deeply saddened at the loss of Lt. Troy Morris,” MHP director Col. Randy Ginn said Friday. “He was a good man, friend and a valuable member of this agency. He will be truly missed by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Morris worked as a part-time mail carrier and was delivering mail during the shooting.
“This is a sad day for law enforcement, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the State of Mississippi,” MHP Commissioner Sean Tindell said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lt. Troy Morris. Local, state and federal agents will work tirelessly to ensure justice.”
Crimestoppers and the U.S. Postal Service are offering a $105,000 reward for information to the arrest and conviction of any person or suspects.
Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 827-4637 or the postal service at (877) 876-2455.
