City closes parks, offices, issues plea to businesses

McComb officials have closed most city-owned properties that are normally accessible to the public in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Effective Monday, city hall, zoning, inspection and permit offices police and fire departments, the public works office and all parks and recreation facilities will be closed.
The police and fire departments will only be closed for non-emergencies, and the public works office can still be reached by phone.
This comes with a recommendation from Mayor Quordiniah Lockley for all restaurants, bars and retail shops to voluntarily close or restrict their customers to 10 or fewer, and he also asked all gyms, event centers and private gatherings to close, including churches.
“I need every person and business to step up and do their part to reduce the possible spread of this virus,” Lockley said.
Lockley said the decision to close city-owned property was made by the City Administrator Dirkland Smith, and anyone found on city property will be warned and asked to leave.
Lockley said the state is leaving too much for individual cities to decide because different mayors and different board officials all have differing opinions, which leads to unnecessary conflict.
“I think the state should do more as it relates to mandates, that way it will take the pressure off the city,” Lockley said.
The mayor said state mandates eliminate the back and forth of making a decision"it would be good if they go ahead and mandate it, so we wouldn’t have to go along with this issue," Lockley said. “If the state mandates it, it is at play.”
Other mayors across the state have made similar proclamations, and some have taken further measures.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton ordered all non-essential businesses in the city to close and mandated residents to shelter in place. Residents of Tupelo are asked to remain home unless they work at an essential business or need to get items or food from stores and restaurants.
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced a civil emergency and implemented a curfew for all Vicksburg residences, which will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. This will be in place for at least 14 days. People will not be allowed in public streets or places unless they are traveling to or from work.
Flaggs ordered theaters, churches, places of entertainment and other public gathers limit gathers to 10 people or fewer. He also ordered that all shops, bars and nightclubs cannot have more than 10 employees and 10 customers inside at one time. Flaggs also ordered barbershops, beauty shops and nail salons to close by 6 p.m.
Vicksburg bars, nightclubs, lounges and taverns must close except to provide takeout pickup and delivery and must close at 11 p.m. Funerals are to be held at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. with 50 people or fewer. Liquor stores can only provide curbside delivery and have no more than 10 employees inside at a time. All in violation face a misdemeanor charge and a fine up to $1,000.
Lockley said the board has not discussed a curfew or stricter rules on businesses and restaurants like the cities above, but more rules like this would have to come from a city board decision.
In other news, the Pike County Board of Supervisors meeting will be live streamed effective Thursday in an effort to comply with the crowd size recommendation. The city board has issued a similar statement, closing all board meetings to the public and instead streaming the meeting and broadcasting it on the radio.
