Pike County sheriff’s officials are investigating several recent home burglaries, with the most recent one reported Monday.
Officers did not immediately confirm the address of the most recent break-in, which apparently involved a kicked-in door.
At about 2:40 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a reported burglary at a home and found a side door kicked in with a visible footprint on the door and the interior ransacked.
It’s unclear whether anything was taken.
Deputies noted the home did not have a camera or security system and said burglars have adapted to quick jobs.
A deputy took photos of the door after clearing the home.
The owner of the property apparently reported the incident.
Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday did not release the name of any suspects in the case but expressed confidence in closing it soon.
The jail roster on Tuesday morning did not indicate that anyone had been arrested in the case.
Chief Investigator Chris Bell said he declined to comment on the status of the investigation, but said he expects a development in the case by Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.