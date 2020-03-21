Boards of supervisors in Pike and Walthall counties declared local emergencies Friday in response to the widespread outbreak of COVID-19.
The decision came as the number of confirmed cases of a novel coronavirus in Mississippi spiked to 80, up from 50 Thursday evening.
Pike County has only one confirmed case, as do neighboring Walthall and nearby Franklin, Lawrence and Wilkinson counties.
Friday’s count of lab-confirmed virus cases puts COVID-19 in 32 of Mississippi’s 82 counties, with 775 people having been tested by the state lab.
Cases in Louisiana spiked to 479 Friday morning, including two in nearby Washington Parish and with nearly 300 confirmed cases in Orleans Parish alone. Ten Louisianans have died from the virus and the state has tested 1,047 people.
At Field Memorial Health System in Centreville, officials began drive-thru screening Friday morning. Screenings run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and patients of system clinics who are experiencing symptoms and a fever are eligible. Patients need a photo ID and insurance card. Tests are conducted while patients remain inside their vehicles.
Pike County supervisors, meeting in the chancery courtroom, in order to allow more space between those in attendance, unanimously voted for the emergency declaration.
“I believe if we take the necessary precautions and have faith, God will provide,” board president Sam Hall said of the unusual meeting arrangement. “We have to take care of our people — especially if they’re at risk.”
As part of emergency precautions, access to the courthouse will be limited to entrances on Cherry Street, and visitors are encouraged to do business by phone or by mail. Offices will make curbside service available when possible and residents are encouraged to pay fines and other fees electronically, by mail or over the phone.
Board meetings will be streamed over Facebook Live. While meetings are open, people are encouraged not to attend in person other than county department heads. Those who need to appear before the board are encouraged to seek arrangements ahead of time.
Sheriff James Brumfield said the virus hasn’t infected any of his staff but the office is taking necessary precautions to ensure their health. About two weeks ago he sent several employees home for three days because they were in contact with someone who had been tested for the virus, but those tests turned up negative.
Sheriff’s officials are taking stringent measures to protect individuals incarcerated in the county jail, already having suspended visitation last week, Brumfield said. He’s also sent a survey for use by departments in each municipality to screen people coming into the jail.
Jail employees are checked for their temperature each shift. Deputies also screen people under arrest for symptoms or exposure and check their temperatures.
The lobby to the sheriff’s office is locked but anybody who has business there is able to dial the phone number posted on the door and a sheriff’s office employee will make contact with them.
Brumfield asked Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Director of Clinical & Community Health Education Ellen Brannan if coronavirus test kits could be supplied to the registered nurse at the jail and if she could test inmates, rather than juggling chances at exposure transporting potential cases between the jail and the hospital.
Brannan said she’d look into the suggestion, adding that she thought that would be in order, but Brannan noted there’s a nationwide shortage of tests. She encouraged all department heads to contact her for reliable information and practical solutions.
“If you need medical attention, call the emergency room,” she said. “Tell them you’re coming.”
Hospitals and other health care facilities aren’t able to stockpile supplies because of regulations and the expiratory nature of medical supplies, which contributes to the widespread lack of availability of personal protective equipment, including gloves and masks, she said. The facilities are allocated equipment and supplies based on patterns of prior use.
Hospital officials are requesting extra supplies, but so are other hospitals, she said.
“Nobody has a huge warehouse where they keep everything,” she said. “It just doesn’t work that way in America anymore.”
Hospital officials are testing sick patients for influenza and strep throat, both of which are running rampant right now, Brannan said. Only if patients fit specific criteria are they being tested for coronavirus.
Testing isn’t quick, either. Although the state lab touts 24-hour turnaround times, Brannan said that clock starts once the lab actually begins the test. The last batch of tests from SMRMC took five days to return.
The hospital has restricted access to various areas of its campus, other than the emergency room, partially due to a rash of looting of personal protective equipment in waiting rooms.
Brannan assured the board the hospital has been making preparations for the crisis since January.
“We still have people having babies, we still have people having heart attacks,” she said. “We’re having to manage those cases while trying to prevent exposure.”
Brannan asked supervisors to contact her directly if they have concerns.
“Don’t listen to innuendos and rumors — call me,” she said.
Asked her advice for addressing the crisis, Brannan said people should stay home.
“The safest place to be is at home,” she said. “If we’re going to support any community, it needs to be our own.”
McComb Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said he’s separated the functions of all city stations and organized them to run independently. He said his goal is to reduce the chance of individual fire crews infecting one another.
“We will still answer all calls for service,” McKenzie said.
Supervisors emphasized the importance of flexibility during the crisis.
“It’s fluid, it’s changing very fast and we will react as the situation changes,” District 3 Supervisor Robert Accardo said. “We don’t know what’s coming down the pike.”
In other news, supervisors:
• Noted that all county saferoom rentals are canceled until the end of April.
• Noted that Bogue Chitto Water Park, already closed for renovations, will remain closed until further notice.
• Paid $62,000 in back wages shorted to employees of the sheriff’s office between 2017 and 2019. An audit showed the previous administration’s sheriff’s office had miscalculated overtime payments over that period. The auditor verified the current sheriff’s office paying overtime wages accurately.
