The Mississippi Court of Appeals denied a Pike County man’s appeal on his fondling conctivion.
Johnny Strickland was indicted and convicted on one count of fondling a child in 2019 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and all court costs.
Strickland’s original appeal had no valid complaints, according to the court, and he was asked to record any “arguable issues” for appeal. He then raised several issues, all of which the court rejected as lacking legal bases.
Strickland’s first issue on appeal was that his sentence exceeded his life expectancy.The court argued that Strickland, 66, was not sentenced past his life expectancy, noting that the court previously upheld the 15-year conviction of a 76-year old man.
Strickland said members of his family rarely live past 75 years old, but the court said he provided no evidence beyond the claim.
Strickland also claimed he was barred from raising objections to Pike County Deputy Brian Mullin’s testimony for the first time on appeal, claiming the statements were false.
The court noted Strickland had a chance to object to adding Mullins’ incident report and testimony to evidence when he was at his trial, but did not.
Strickland said he told Mullins that his wife left him and needed help when he called the police. Mullins put in his incident report that Strickland was “married to his cousin, and she left him.”
Strickland argued he was not married to his cousin in the appeal, but the court said he had no objections during or before trial when the report was available.
“Strickland had the opportunity to either submit evidence contradicting Captain Mullins’ testimony or to testify himself,” the court said in a statement. “He chose not to do so. Strickland cannot now attempt to relitigate the facts of his case on appeal.”
Strickland also argued he did not legally waive his rights because he could not read the document he signed without his glasses. The court again said this was not raised in the original trial, so the circuit court was unable to address it, meaning the appeals court cannot consider it.
Strickland said he was denied his right to testify at trial. He originally said he would testify in his trial, but state prosecutors said if Strickland was allowed to testify, he would be questioned about possible witness tampering. Prosecutors alleged that Strickland asked his grandson to dissuade his sister from testifying. Strickland reportedly decided not to testify.
The court said, regardless of his argument on appeal, Strickland was counseled that he had the right to testify and chose not to.
“It is apparent that Strickland consciously chose this path as an act of self-preservation to avoid possible felony charges for tampering with a witness,” the court said.
Strickland also said his indictment stated his birthplace incorrectly. The court again argued that Strickland should have brought his up in trial; furthermore, his place of birth was not material to the trial.
Mullins responded to an emergency call at Strickland’s home, where he found Strickand sitting on his porch with a 12-gauge shotgun. Strickland told Mullins that he had hurt a family member and needed to go to jail.
Mullins took Strickland to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and interviewed Strickland, who was previously investigated by Child Protective Services for allegations that he abused a child.
