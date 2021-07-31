Trailblazer’s home gone

On a side street in the Baertown community south of Presley Boulevard recently, a yellow John Deere track loader tore into a vacant old house whose time had come.
But this wasn’t just any old house. It had been the home of McComb civil rights pioneer L.J. Martin, the first African-American to run for public office in the city.
Martin’s daughter, Shirley Bates, reluctantly decided to have the old building demolished because it was rotting down.
In 1965, Mr. Martin — who died in 2001 — ran for selectman-at-large in a special election. With only 120 registered Black voters at the time, he didn’t stand a chance. But he paved the way for later Black candidates, including the late Theodore Bullock, who became the first Black selectman in 1979 and later was elected to the Pike County Board of Supervisors.
n n n
Equipment operator Ronald Lenoir and his assistant Edward Shackleford spent two days demolishing Mr. Martin’s house and carting away the rubble, leaving bare dirt — and memories.
“So many memories,” said Bates, 75, who lives in a large brick house behind the old place where she grew up.
“We had apple trees, pear trees, pecan trees. We had enough to live off the land,” she said with a laugh, sitting on her front porch with a mama cat and nursing kittens around her feet.
Her dad lost a finger on the job at American Box Co. and used the compensation money to buy the property in 1940, said Bates, who was born six years later.
The lot extended from Witterman Street to Carver Street. That stretch of Witterman has since been named for Martin, while Carver was named for another civil rights activist, Brenda Travis.
Years later, after Bates’ husband Freddie died, her father gave her the part of the lot on Carver Street for her to build her current home.
“That was my favorite tree to climb,” Bates said, gesturing toward a tall water oak beside her house. “I wouldn’t let them cut it down.”
She, her parents and nine siblings shared four rooms — kitchen, living room and two bedrooms. There was no bathroom; they used an outhouse. They got their heat from a double fireplace, their water from a well and their food from a garden, cooked on a pot-bellied stove until they could afford gas.
Mr. Martin worked for American Box, a grocery store and hauled ice for the Ice House.
The family attended Society Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where Mr. Martin was a deacon. He had all his kids baptized at one time. Shirley was 4 at the time — she’s thinking about getting re-baptized since she was so young.
n n n
Mr. Martin decided to run for office out of frustration over the difficulty of Black people in registering to vote — being required to pass impossible tests like guessing the number of gumballs in a jar.
“He said, ‘I know I can’t win, but I’m going to let them know I can run,’ ” Bates said.
“Soon after that, they took us out of the city. They put us in the county. He got all kinds of threats.”
Mr. Martin bought a gun and warned his harassers he wouldn’t hesitate to fight back.
“He said, ‘I will get you before you get to the highway, so come on,’ ” Bates said.
Society Hill church on nearby Highway 51 was fire-bombed during that period.
By that time Bates had already gotten involved in civil rights on her own.
“I was one of the students that walked out in ’61,” she said, referring to the Burglund High School walkout that put her and others — including family members — in jail.
Later, “I was one of the ones that got the law changed so you could just sign your name instead of take the test” to vote, she said.
After his political defeat, her father never ran for office again, but he had made his point.
“He wanted things different for his children than what he went through,” Bates said.
n n n
Mr. Martin later served as director of a Head Start center down the street. His wife, Leola Causey Martin, was the cook, and Bates taught there.
She’s not the only one who hates to see the old family home demolished.
“It’s sad to see it go because he worked hard for it,” said her granddaughter, Sharicka Martin, 30, her words bringing Bates to tears. “He worked all his life and he had to go through all that.
“He paved the way, and I’m glad he did,” Martin said. “He stepped up and tried to make a change — but I don’t think there is any change.”
Bates disagreed there.
“Yes, a lot of changes,” she said. “Still, there can be more.”
She wants young people to take note of the passing of the old house and all it represents.
“They need to stand up for what they believe in,” Bates said. “You know what you can do and you know what you can’t do. Get out there and fight. You might lose your life, but somebody might benefit from it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.