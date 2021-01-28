Parking, praying, eating

McComb officials agreed to allow a church group that feeds homeless people on Wednesday evenings to use the downtown parking garage after organizers told the board they need a more appropriate place to meet with those in need.
Downtown Ministries is a group run by pastors Ryan Walker of McComb First Baptist Church and Justin Kyle of The Hub McComb Urban Ministries. It meets downtown every Wednesday to provide hot meals and devotionals for those in need.
“The ministry started off, to be honest with you, as a homeless ministry — just people in need — as we met people, just offering food, a sounding board and the word of Christ,” Walker said. “It has expanded much greater than that as it goes beyond just food, prayers and ministries. It goes beyond not as a handout but a hand up.”
Walker said he and Kyle asked to use the parking garage on Wednesdays because they need a space away from the distractions of passing cars and a shelter away from inclement weather.
“We’ve been meeting right outside on the corner of Broadway and State Street, which is a very congested area, and lots of 5 o’clock traffic on a Wednesday that is very loud, very distracting,” Walker said. “We are just trying to find a better location that is not in the middle of everyone.
“It is hard to talk to people when people are honking and coming by, telling you hello.”
“And another thing is the weather. We don’t have another place to go in case of inclement weather of any kind, and we just want an option to where if we are talking to somebody, we don’t have the distractions.”
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said he was in favor of letting the group use the garage for free and the board approved without dissent.
Board split on JA donation
Friction over spending led to a decision to table a motion on whether to donate to the Junior Auxiliary of McComb.
Lockley said the city has never donated to the organization, but the organization asked for it, so he brought it before the board.
Tullos suggested the board give $500 to the organization, which runs Camp Sunshine, a week-long camp for special needs children and adults living in the area.
Some selectmen were not receptive to the idea, however, noting the state of city finances, and that the city has not donated to any organizations for some time.
Brock asked if Camp Sunshine would be active this year. Camp Sunshine wasn’t held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and it’s unclear whether it will take place this year.
Johnson asked when the organization would need the money, and Lockley said he did not know, but the board could vote on whether to give the money and then disburse it whenever it is convenient.
“How long are we going to hide behind ‘We don’t know how much money we have?’ ” Cameron asked. “Five-hundred dollars in an $11 million budget is not a whole lot. I’m not saying we have to do it. I’m not saying we don’t, but to sit here and say we can’t spend $500 in an $11 million budget is absurd.”
Lockley said because the city is so far behind on its bank reconciliations, there is no way of knowing how much money is on hand.
Johnson said he could not support giving the organization the money after refusing so many other organizations, noting that if the board decided to give Junior Auxiliary the money, the other organizations would have to get some as well.
“I’m just a little leery about approving this, and we’ve had other organizations that have come this year, and we didn’t do it for,” he said. “We’ve talked about this throughout our administration, so this is nothing new about setting a precedent on what organizations we give to, and since we are in a financial crisis, if we are going to give to one, I would say let’s just give to all of them.
“I can’t support something in good faith then someone else comes along and I say no to that.”
