A mask mandate may be returning to Magnolia in the near future as COVID-19 cases rise, Mayor Tammy Witherspoon hinted at Tuesday’s city board meeting.
Witherspoon said she’s directing board attorney Barbara Blackmon to draw up an executive order that is similar to the one that was in place last year and it could take effect by the end of the month.
“The numbers are going up every day. We’re in a crisis right now,” alderwoman Becky Magee said, asking about the prospects of a new mandate.
“I totally agree,” Witherspoon said. “We’re getting where we didn’t want to be. It’s scary.”
Witherspoon said Wednesday that the board meets again for a work session on Aug. 26 and officials will revisit the matter then. An executive order doesn’t need board approval, just the mayor’s signature.
In other business, the board:
• Appointed Jwon Nathaniel as judge pro tempore.
• Approved a $100 payment to the Mississippi Forestry Commission for the purchase of a 1999 pumper fire truck.
• Declared a 1985 Ford fire truck and a 2005 Dodge Caravan as surplus and agreed to auction off both.
• Agreed to update the city’s wastewater user charge fees policy as part of the city’s application for a $2.5 million state loan to rehabilitate sewage lagoons. City officials said the move won’t change rates but will only reflect what current charges are.
• Hired Herzog CPA to conduct the 2020 audit for $93 per hour, with an 88-hour total estimated for a total cost of $81,84.
• Approved travel for City Clerk Tasha Dillon and deputy clerk Priscilla Thompson to attend training for BBI software as well as budgetary and payroll training this month in Flowood.
• Agreed to open an account with Citizens Bank to deposit COVID-19 relief money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.