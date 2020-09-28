A McComb man died Friday evening after his car apparently veered off Highway 51, overturned and struck a tree just south of McComb.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Craig James said Latroxey Bullock, 40, was driving a southbound 1995 Cadillac Deville when the car went off the right shoulder near Wardlaw Road.
Troopers responded to the accident at 6:34 p.m.
Bullock, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, James said.
