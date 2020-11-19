Tickets for house drawing still available

A new house for Christmas — for the princely sum of $25 — is likely to brighten up anybody’s year, even if that year is 2020.
That’s the fate awaiting the winner of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church’s drawing for the four-bedroom, two-bath house at 229 S. Cherry St. in McComb.
After putting in $30,000 worth of renovations, including new bathrooms, kitchen cabinets, flooring, plumbing, electrical and a new paint job, the house is worth $125,000, according to Mount Zion pastor Dr. Benton Thompson.
“We remodeled the inside completely,” Thompson said.
Tickets are $25 each, and in addition to the house, the church also is giving away cash prizes of $2,500, $1,500, $1,000 and $500.
“I’m trying to make this as reasonable as possible so someone who really, really needs it has a chance to win it,” Thompson said.
The drawing will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Mount Zion Economic Community Center on Fred Martin Road. The winner doesn’t have to be present.
“We want to make it a good Christmas present,” Thompson said of the timing for the drawing. “It’ll bring some joy for somebody for Christmas.”
Thompson said the fundraiser has garnered a lot of interest, not just in the area.
“We had people from all over the United States. People from Massachusetts have gone online and bought tickets. People from California have gone online and bought tickets, Kentucky. I have no idea who they are,” he said.
Tickets are available at Nobles Bros. Cleaners, Circle B convenience store on Highway 570 East, Homes & Land Real Estate and at the Mount Zion Community Center. Tickets also are available online at www.mtzionecommunitycenter.net.
