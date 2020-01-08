Pike County supervisors noted numerous changes Monday in the sheriff’s department as newly elected Sheriff James Brumfield took office.
The changes included the termination of 21 employees as their “employment expires with James (Kenny) Cotton’s term in office,” according to employee action forms submitted by the sheriff’s department.
Another termination resulted when an employee’s family medical leave expired Dec. 18 and she didn’t return to work.
Meanwhile the sheriff hired 21 new employees, as well as retaining many who had served in the prior administration.
The new hires include eight deputies, three investigators, five in the jail, three in administration, one process server and one jail nurse.
Bruce Fairburn is chief of operations, Brad Bellipanni chief deputy, Robbie Roberts chief of detectives, Davis Haygood captain of patrol and Glenn Green jail administrator.
In a related matter, supervisors received belated requests from the prior sheriff’s administration to transfer a 2008 Crown Victoria patrol car each to the South Pike School District and Port Gibson Police Department.
Brumfield asked the board to table that matter until he can assess his fleet of patrol cars.
In other business, supervisors:
• Opened bids to serve as depository for county finances. Pike National Bank offered 1.27% interest for one or two years, Trustmark Bank 1.49% for one year and 1.56% for two, State Bank 1% for one or two years, and First Bank 1.6% for one year, 1.7% for two, plus a variable rate of 1.55%. Supervisors took the bids under advisement.
• Voted to apply for the annual Emergency Management Performance Grant for the civil defense department.
