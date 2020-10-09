TYLERTOWN — Aldermen voted unanimously not to have door-to-door trick-or-treating hours for Halloween this year.
“I say we shouldn’t do door-to-door this year because of COVID,” Mayor Ed Hughes said Tuesday.
Alderwoman Mary Lib Duncan said children might more safely just participate in the downtown merchants’ annual Halloween candy giveaway.
The merchants’ Halloween event this year is 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Tylertown joins Gloster and Liberty in not setting a trick-or-treating time, though those towns also canceled their annual “trunk-or-treat” events.
Board members also chose to sell a downtown building to its lessee.
Board attorney Joseph Stinson said the owners of CardioWorld fitness center leased the building with the option to buy it at the end of the lease term.
When the lease ended, however, the owner did not feel he was in condition to buy the building. Instead, he continued paying the same rent to the town.
The owner asked the board at Tuesday night’s meeting to allow him to purchase the building and count the rent payments made after the end of the lease term toward the building’s purchase.
Board members unanimously agreed to the sale and purchase credit.
In other business, the board:
• Set a public hearing on the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency regional hazard mitigation plan components for Tylertown and Walthall County at the board’s recess meeting on Oct. 20.
• Approved a slate of street repairs for Church Street, Crawford Street, Ball Avenue, Morse Avenue, North Adams Street, North and South Collins streets, Conerly Street, Simmons Street, Hinson Street, Georgia Avenue, South Railroad Avenue, an unnamed street between U.S. 98 and Hospital Drive and an alley behind Brumfield Drug Store,
• Accepted receipts of $205,622, including $138,178 to the general fund, $4,768 in lease payments, $22,821 in sanitation fees and $39,855 in water and sewer fees.
• Paid claims of $165,438, including $120,792 from the general fund, $23,628 from sanitation and $21,018 from water and sewer.
