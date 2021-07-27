A McComb resident escaped injury when she thwarted a home invasion by pulling a knife on an intruder as her neighbor fired shots at the fleeing thief.
Carter said a Lincoln Street resident arrived home around 6 a.m. Saturday to find her home had been broken into.
“She came home and heard voices. At first she thought it was the TV, but she saw a Black male in a red shirt and black shorts at the end of her hallway,” Chief Detective Victoria Carter said, noting the man grappled with her and demanded money. “She pulled out her knife and he ran away. Her neighbor shot at him while he escaped.”
Carter said the man got away.
In other cases, three shootings in McComb last week resulted in a man’s arrest and his fiancee being seriously wounded.
Carter said Monday that Anthony Bonds, 30, of McComb, was arrested and charged with domestic aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
Police said Bonds got into an argument in his fiancee’s car and allegedly shot her in the abdomen four times. Carter would not name the woman who was shot but said she was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she was in critical condition in intensive care.
Another shooting happened on Broadway around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and ended with no injuries or arrests, Carter said. The victim, who Carter would not identify, was shot at in her vehicle and the bullet grazed her back. She went to SMRMC for treatment. Carter said the officers questioned someone but no charges were filed.
About a half hour earlier, someone shot into a vehicle near a convenience store at the South Broadway-Presley Boulevard intersection. No one was injured and one person was questioned without being charged, Carter said.
In other cases, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was stolen out of a 2021 Honda Civic on Gillis Circle on July 7, but was not reported until Sunday.
Two burglaries were reported July 19, the first from the 200 block of Mississippi Street where money was stolen from a vehicle around 3:30 a.m., and the second involved the theft of a battery from an International tanker truck at Herring Gas on Presley Boulevard.
No suspects have been charged in any of the cases.
