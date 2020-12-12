TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors were surprised to get few term bids for commodities and supplies over the next year relative to years past.
In their first year to advertise for debris removal and debris monitoring services for natural disasters such as April’s tornadoes, the county did receive one bid each.
Neither bid came from the firms that served the county after the tornadoes this year, Atlanta-based DebrisTech and Land Company Development of Magnolia.
Looks Great Services of Columbia bid for debris removal services, and TLC Engineering of New Orleans bid for debris monitoring.
Board attorney Conrad Mord said the companies bid a variety of prices for various services and types of employees, and would need to be examined before the board acted.
The bidding process will likely result in a change of meal providers for the jail.
The Frog Pond Restaurant bid $4.50 to provide the daily meals to inmates, undercutting the current provider, Heavenly Delite, which bid $4.70. Velma Jean’s bid $4.60.
In addition to those bids, the board received one bid for certain grades of asphalt products from Ergon, and three bids for hauling rock and providing various grades of rock.
Two bids were received for janitorial services at the county health department, one of which was from Gulfport; and a couple of bids were received for mowing county properties.
All bids were taken under advisement Monday.
In other business, the board:
• Approved $882 to replace a power supply for the 911 office.
• Appointed Eric Steele to fill out the unexpired term of Marion McKenzie on the 911 board.
• Reimbursed board President Larry Montgomery $2,480 for money he paid to Moak’s Transmission in McComb for work on a county sprayer truck.
• Renewed credit card authorization for fuel sales at the Paul Pittman Memorial Airport.
• Learned investigator Wally Jones, who is also Pike County’s coroner, will resign from the sheriff’s department, but remain until intended replacement Aaron Rushing is certified near the end of January. The board approved Rushing’s training costs of $3,600 at Camp Shelby.
• Approved circuit clerk association dues of $1,000 for Vernon Alford.
