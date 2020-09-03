Summit’s town council filled one of two key vacancies on Tuesday, appointing town prosecutor Ben Gilbert as its board attorney, replacing Wayne Dowdy.
Mayor Percy Robinson said Dowdy stepped down as board attorney last month after serving in that role for years.
Gilbert, who grew up in Summit, said his family owns a business in town and his connections run deep.
“I just would really appreciate your consideration and I promise you I would do the very best job,” he said.
Gilbert will keep his job as town prosecutor, town officials said.
“I spoke with Mr. Dowdy and he’s going to catch me up to speed on everything.”
Unanimously hired, Gilbert took his seat at the boardroom table next to the mayor.
The town also is considering hiring Gerald Alexander as the town’s new zoning administrator to replace Wayne Parker, who retired in August. Alexander wasn’t at the meeting.
Business owner complains
of drainage issues
In another matter, downtown business owner Lu Becker told the council that previous decisions to allow buildings to be constructed behind a row of Robb Street businesses has led to problems with stormwater drainage and occasional flooding at her store.
“Those buildings were allowed to bring in loads of gravel, build concrete slabs and put them on them. In doing that they covered up the city’s drainage,” she said. “All that water falls right in behind our buildings and runs mostly into my basement.”
The development behind her store, Summit Mercantile, also has led to “huge, huge big, deep potholes behind the building” and standing water, Becker said.
“It holds water all the time, which is also a health hazard for mosquitoes and such,” she said. “Something has to be addressed.”
Becker said if the town council years ago allowed other businesses “to create the problem,” then “the city ends up liable for it.”
“We’re all being affected. All of those buildings on the south side of Robb Street are gradually deteriorating,” she said.
Becker said the town’s investment in fixing the problem will be paid back in the form of preserving businesses that will produce sales tax revenues.
“What I’m asking is for the city to fix it,” Becker said.
Mayor Percy Robinson noted that the town cannot legally work on private property, unless Becker had documentation from an engineer that says the problem arose as a result of the developments approved by the council.
More silos for plastics plant
Town officials also heard an update from officials with Summit Plastics, which is expanding its production and needs six new silos to hold pellets of plastic resin.
“We continue to grow,” CEO Tom Nathanson said, adding that the plant went from 60 employees to 105. “We’d probably hire more if we could find the people.”
Town officials, noting the company has one of the larger payrolls in town, seemed likely to approve the move.
“Can’t turn don Summit Plastics,” Robinson said, smiling.
Nathanson said the plant has operated smoothly during the coronavirus pandemic, with no outbreaks reported there.
“We’ve only had one employee diagnosed with COVID ad he got it from his wife,” Nathanson said. “It’s been a good couple of months for us, under the circumstances.”
Nathanson also introduced new company president Jack Shields.
Water requested
for new developments
Town Superintendent Tim Baylor told the council that developer David Greer is selling 30 one-acre lots for home sites on two tracts of land east of town and one of the buyers is requesting town water service.
“I think we need to set a bigger line and just go down the middle of the property,” Baylor said, adding that he’d install taps for future water connections when laying the line.
Bedroom request OK’d,
but not garage
In another zoning matter, Robert Patrick of A.B. Thompson Street asked the board to approve his requests for a bedroom addition and garage after the planning commission OK’d one but not the other.
Patrick said planning commissioners had no problem with the bedroom addition but said the garage would be too close to neighboring property, in violation of setback ordinances. But commissioners said a carport — with no enclosed walls — would be permissible.
