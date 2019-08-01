The Mississippi Association of Educators has backed both candidates in the House District 98 race, essentially cancelling out its support for either one, in a confusing twist leading up to a competitive contest.
Tasha Dillon and Daryl Porter Jr. both posted notices of the endorsements on social media over the weekend.
Images that appear to have been produced by the MAE accompanying the candidates’ posts show black-and-white photos of the candidates with a red triangle in the lower left corner containing the words “MAE PAC endorses,” followed by the candidates’ names in large white block letters and the House district.
Mississippi Association of Educators spokesperson Hannah Orlansky said Wednesday that the dual endorsement was “not typical,” but the organization stands by the move.
Orlansky said the MAE invites candidates seeking an endorsement to fill out a questionnaire regarding their views about public education. She said both Dillon and Porter completed the questionnaire and gave favorable impressions regarding their support for public education.
“We feel like both of them are going to be good representatives for their district in Jackson,” she said.
Orlansky also noted committees composed of local educators make endorsement recommendations to the state PAC, and it’s possible local MAE representatives supporting both candidates made recommendations for the endorsements.
Matters of public education are a hot topic in Mississippi, where school funding has become a perennial issue in the Legislature and a teacher pay raise dominated this year’s legislative session leading up into a busy campaign season.
Porter has addressed public education funding and teacher pay in stump speeches, and Dillon said it was the No. 1 issue facing the state in a candidate questionnaire the Enterprise-Journal printed on Saturday.
Dillon and Porter are both Democrats and the only candidates running for the seat being vacated by longtime McComb lawmaker David Myers, which means the winner will be decided in Tuesday’s primary.
The House seat, which covers parts of Pike and Walthall counties, is one of the most competitive local contests in the primary, with both candidates showing a strong base of supporters.
In addition to this endorsement, Dillon also touted her support from engineering firm Neel-Schaffer.
Porter is a councilman in Summit, where town officials tend to use a competing engineering firm for major projects. He picked up an endorsement last weekend from Myers and Mike Espy, a former U.S. Agriculture Secretary under former President Bill Clinton who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate last year.
