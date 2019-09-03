Friendship Fire Chief Mike Brister outlined plans to put a new station at Holmesville, but Pike County supervisors said the Mississippi Department of Archives and History may have a say in the matter.
Brister said the volunteer fire department wants to put its fourth station on the county-owned Holmesville square across from the historic courthouse that now serves as a community center and voting precinct.
The 40-by-50-foot metal building would have three bays for a Class A pumper and two tanker trucks. It would cost an estimated $150,000, to be paid for by the fire department.
Friendship already has two fire stations in the Friendship community and a third, the newest, at Felder’s Campground.
Annexing the Felder’s Campground area lowered residents’ insurance fire class ratings from 10 to 7, at considerable savings in homeowners’ insurance costs, Brister said.
Building a station at Holmesville would bring the lowest possible rating to all residents in the 94-square-mile district, which spans northeast Pike County, he said.
“The department has worked tirelessly over the years to ensure the best quality fire protection available to the citizens of the community we serve,” Brister said. “The Holmesville project has been a long-range goal of this department.”
He asked supervisors for the go-ahead to build the new station at Holmesville.
County administrator Tami Dangerfield said she has already communicated with Department of Archives and History officials and is waiting to hear back from them.
Board president Chuck Lambert said the department may have specific requirements since the old courthouse is a historic site. The proposed fire station would go at the northeast corner of the property facing Pike 93 Central.
“I see a lot of benefits putting it there,” Lambert said.
Robert Accardo, the Republican nominee for District 3 supervisor in the November general election, said he lives a mile from the proposed site and welcomes a new fire station, but questioned the location.
“The court square is considered historic property. It goes back to the very founding of Pike County,” Accardo said. “I’m not sure everybody would want it.”
He suggested fire department officials get input from the Pike County Historical Society as well as community residents on the topic.
“I’m very much in favor,” Accardo said of a new station. “This is something our community very much wants. I’m not sure we want it right on that square.”
He suggested the county buy an acre nearby for the station instead.
Brister countered, “This project to me would enhance the property.”
Supervisors took no action pending word from Archives and History.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.