McComb School District students soon will have access to an online alert system that will let them anonymously report concerns about safety or misconduct.
The StopIt program will have an app, website and telephone hotline to receive information. The company, StopIt Solutions, based in New Jersey, will have an incident management center staffed 24 hours a day.
When a report comes in, StopIt will contact school officials along with other help if needed, such as law enforcement.
“We envision students downloading the app, and anything they need to report anonymously, they can,” Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis said. “We will have certain people that will have access to that information and can respond.”
He believes StopIt will help school officials with problems like bullying and hazing.
It will be available for students in all grades.
“Many times students see things and want to report anonymously, but they can’t,” he said. “They can report this 24/7 — even if something is going on in their home or at a sporting event. They also can upload videos.”
Ellis said he hopes the system will start being used this semester. The company’s website, stopitsolutions.com, says its program is used by more than 6,000 customers, including schools, universities, workplaces and government offices.
“You should expect 2-4% of your population trained on the StopIt anonymous reporting system to submit one or more incidents per year,” the website said. “Of those incidents submitted, approximately 10-15% will be life threatening, 80-87% will be non-life-threatening incidents, and 3-5% will be a pranks, hoax, or false.
“Over time, you will begin to observe a more connected culture who looks out for one another resulting in less and less safety, misconduct, and compliance concerns.”
The district will pay $3,225 per year through a federal grant for the service.
In another matter, the board approved the continued employment of all seven principals for the 2021-22 school year: Robert Biggs at the Business & Technology Center, Rose Clark at McComb High School, Dr. Cynthia Lamkin At Otken Elementary, Kelli Little at Higgins Middle School, Felicia Thomas at Denman Junior High School, Alisa Walker at Kennedy Early Childhood Center and Lakya Washington at Summit Elementary.
The board also approved employment for other administrators and teachers across the district, and approved a list of employee resignations and retirements. Greg Gilmore, the popular security director and community liaison, is scheduled to retire June 30, as are teachers Brenda Holmes and Robin Taylor.
In other business the board:
• Accepted a $48,500 donation from UHS of Parkwood Inc., a nationwide provider of healthcare services, to the McComb Community Collaborative for Early Learning Success, which is for pre-kindergarten students at Kennedy Early Childhood Center.
• Accepted three donations of $500 from Craddock Oil Co. to Kennedy, Otken Elementary School and Higgins Middle School, as well as $50 worth of drinks for the high school fast-pitch softball team.
• Approved two student transfers into the district, one from Amite County and the other from Brookhaven. A parent of each student works for McComb.
• Approved an agreement with Kim Carr & Associates of Brookhaven for bus driver drug and alcohol testing. The cost is $30 per test.
• Approved financial statements for December. Revenue during the month was $955,000, with $939,377 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. Expenses were $1.472 million, including $1.115 million in salaries and benefits, and $357,000 for goods and services. Dec. 31 cash on hand was $7.479 million.
• Agreed to pay an extra $4,200 to Climbing Higher Heights of Cleveland, Miss., which has been providing staff development programs for U.S. History teachers. The district will pay the company a total of $17,000 this school year.
• Agreed to pay an extra $5,400 to ARS Educational Services of Cordova, Tenn., for staff development for math teachers. The district will pay the company a total of $17,400 this year.
• Agreed to pay an extra $8,000 to S2 Science Education Solution of Madison for staff development for science teachers. The district will pay the company a total of $14,000 this year.
• Approved a consulting agreement with The Dr. Set It Off, of Mobile, Ala. The company will provide mentoring programs for Black male students along with professional development for selected staff members. The district will pay up to $6,000 for the service.
• Approved a consulting agreement with Mindfulness Through Music of Madison. The company will provide “social emotional learning sessions” with students, along with professional development for selected staff members. The district will pay up to $13,000 for the service.
• Approved the sale of six surplus vehicles. J.J. Merchant bought two school buses and a tractor for $2,250 and Gary Hamilton bought a school bus, a truck and a van for $870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.