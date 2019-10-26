People should double check the authenticity of their cash, a local bank executive said following a recent bout of counterfeit currency circulating in the area.
Trustmark Bank city president Jason Douglas confirmed bank officials discovered counterfeit cash and reported it to the U.S. Secret Service.
Douglas said a manager at one of the McComb branches alerted him to the discovery Thursday morning.
He said most of the counterfeit bills are $10 and $20 dollar bills that are easily identified as fake.
He said the bank is sending 100 suspected counterfeit bills to the Secret Service for investigation.
While that figure does not represent a huge value, banks that report counterfeit currency to the Secret Service lose that money and are not reimbursed, Douglas said.
The upcoming holiday season may have influenced the production of counterfeit bills, he said. Counterfeiters apparently tend to increase production around this time of year.
Consumers can take steps to protect themselves, Douglas said. When receiving a bill, consumers can verify its authenticity by checking that a magnetic strip and hologram are present on the bill.
Those tips may be especially useful for cashiers and other tenders of currency.
Douglas said using currency pens is another valuable tool to combat counterfeit currency making its way through the local economy.
He said when someone successfully passes counterfeit currency at a store, they are more likely to attempt to use fake money at the same location a second time.
“If someone gets one through, they’ll keep on trying,” he said.
