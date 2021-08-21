McComb police are releasing additional information about a shooting arrest a month after a man was shot near the police station.
Devin Roberts, 25, of Walthall County, has been charged with aggravated assault. A press release Thursday, said Roberts is accused in a shooting that occurred on 25th Street near Venable Street.
Roberts allegedly shot 23-year-old Terry Harrell of Summit in the head and neck around 1:30 p.m. July 21.
Harrell was taken to Southwest Regional Medical Center and treated for his injuries before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Officers arrested Roberts the next day.
Witnesses in the area described two vehicles, one of which police alleged was Roberts’ Dodge Charger, as well as a Ford Crown Victoria that Harrell was in.
Walthall County authorities assisted in Roberts’ arrest, police said.
He was being held in the Pike County jail with no bond set.
Police also released more information about a May arrest involving a January shooting.
Damion Quartez Smith was charged May 17 with two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and felony fleeing in connection with a shooting that occurred Jan. 29 in the 1100 block of Moore Avenue.
A 26-year-old man police have not identified was shot and taken to SMRMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Smith was spotted May 17, and allegedly fled law enforcement but wrecked his vehicle and was arrested, police said.
He remained in the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
