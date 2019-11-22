McComb selectmen got their first proposal on what might be included in a rebuilt Martin Luther King Recreation Center during Tuesday’s work session.
Olutusin Kusa with M3A Architecture of Jackson presented a plan for a 9,200 square-foot facility, the bulk of which would be the main event floor, practice courts and seating at 7,800 square feet.
Also included are locker rooms, 500 square feet; entrance and lobby area, concession area, storage and restrooms, 750 square feet; and mechanical, electrical and sound and data equipment rooms, 150 square feet.
Kusa told board members that he estimated the project would cost $165 per square foot, producing a total cost of $1,472,000 without any tweaks to the plans or change orders during construction.
That cost could be cut somewhat by installing a rubber floor instead of the proposed wood floor, and allowing less space around the perimeter of the main event floor.
Kusa said his company is used to working in McComb. It has done or is still working on projects for the city school district at Higgins Middle School and Otken Elementary School.
The board will consider the proposal further in a future meeting.
Board members also heard an update on the Alpha Center in Baertown, which the city took over this year.
City Administrator Dirkland Smith said the city had solicited quotes for performing needed repairs on the facility, including roof replacement, repairing the restrooms, painting and other cosmetic work, and paving a parking lot.
“It looks like everything together would be $48,000 at the high end,” Smith told the board.
He noted that would fall within the $54,000 county supervisors offered the city to assist with repairs.
That money represents five years’ worth of the $900 per month the county had been contributing to the maintenance and upkeep of the Alpha Center before the city’s takeover.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the city is still waiting for county board attorney Wayne Dowdy to draw up an interlocal agreement governing the transaction so that the funds can be transferred.
Getting the repairs underway and completed is a matter of some urgency for the city because the Alpha Center hosts a branch library.
The library branch will close for the Christmas holidays and will not reopen until repairs on the building, particularly the restrooms, are completed, Lockley said.
Warnings from the Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System that the branch in the Alpha Center could be closed if conditions in the building did not improve were the impetus for the city taking over the building.
The Alpha Center, formerly the Universal School, was for many years overseen by a community organization, but the organization had dwindled to a single person, Paul Singleton, who asked for city assistance in keeping up the building last year.
The organization’s agreement with the city school district allowed cancellation of the organization’s lease of the property if conditions made the property unfit for use as a library or public meeting space, and the school district exercised that clause earlier this year to turn the property over to the city.
