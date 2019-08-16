The Pike County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up its patrols in an effort to crack down on seat belt usage and impaired driving beginning today and running through early September.
Sheriff’s officials announced the plan Thursday on Facebook.
The enforcement period will run through Sept. 2, officials said.
Chief Deputy johnny Scott said a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice is funding the manpower for the effort.
The grant requires the department to hold more safety checkpoints and step up its seat belt enforcement
