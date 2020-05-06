MHS to hold virtual graduation ceremony

After completing most of their final, virus-shortened semester in a virtual setting, McComb High School seniors will conclude their high school careers with a virtual graduation ceremony this week.
The ceremony will occur Friday and Saturday, Principal Robert Lamkin said in a letter to parents and students on Monday.
Seniors, who have been working on their required coursework from home in online classes, will come to the high school auditorium at appointed times on Friday and Saturday, walk across the stage and receive their diplomas one by one, Lamkin said.
Students can bring two guests, who will be required to wear gloves and face masks.
“We’re going to have to all have face masks and gloves,” Lamkin said. “Everyone must have PPEs.”
The ceremony will be videotaped and compiled with other footage, including video diaries submitted by the students as well as encouraging messages from the community, and edited into a keepsake movie, Lamkin said.
“We’re actually asking our community to submit short videos with to really encourage our class of 2020,” he said. “We’re going to have teachers reading their letters to the students.
“It’s going to be a real documentary feel. We really want it to be something kids can keep not only through the pandemic but for their lifetime.”
The video will be streamed across social media on May 21, Lamkin said.
The high school plans on holding a formal graduation ceremony in the fall, if public health guidelines allow it by then. The high school also is organizing a parade for the Class of 2020, set for late May or early June.
The impact of COVID-19 on graduating seniors is unprecedented, said Lamkin, who along with McComb School District Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis has children graduating from McComb High this year.
“If you graduated from high school, we all had a similar graduation,” Lamkin said of ceremonies held in football stadiums with friends and families gathered, ending with the ceremonial tossing of caps into the air.
The Class of 2020, however, is missing out on that opportunity “not because of anything they have done,” he said.
“My prayers are not just to McComb High School seniors but to all seniors ... not just because we have our kids but because this is what we do,” Lamkin said.
