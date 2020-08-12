School employees lauded for virus response

In a scene reminiscent of the Master’s golf tournament, McComb School District Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis donned a monogrammed jacket with the school’s logo on it, a gift presented to him for his leadership in a year that has been most challenging for school leaders.
The school district’s Partners in Education program, a consortium of businesses and individuals who sponsor events designed to promote community involvement in the school district, presented the honor to Ellis. He was the first of many school employees who will be honored in weeks to come as part of PIE’s Heroes Project, said Rob Belote, president of the group.
“We were trying to think about how we could recognize some of the heroes in the school district that adapted and took on new jobs within the district,” Belote said.
He and Ellis noted that when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools in March many different employees rose to the challenge to make sure other services in addition to instruction continued.
Perhaps most notable are the 40,000 meals the school district served to students in recent months — even on the day a tornado struck.
Teachers delivered lesson plans to students and some waited in the heat next to donated newspaper boxes to hand out instructional packets.
“There’s a lot of people that jumped in and did something different at a time when a lot of people were concerned about their own health and personal well-being,” Belote said.
“We always say that those folks are the miracle that nobody sees. Those are the people who render behind-the-scenes services,” Ellis said. “When the pandemic first hit right after spring break, they really showed us who they were. All they want to do is serve. Even when the governor gave the executive order for the shutdown, they still wanted to serve children.”
Ellis noted that on the week they were supposed to be out for spring break, child nutrition and transportation staff worked up a plan to ensure they could continue to feed and distribute meals to every child in the city who needed one.
In recent years, Partners in Education sponsored back to school rallies for students and parents and even gave away cars to parents who attended the rallies. With virus restrictions the order for current times, the rallies are on hold, but Belote suggested honoring district employees.
His business, Southwest Distributors, along with Pike National Bank and Rainbow Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep are the main sponsors of the program. A to Z Printing donated its services by monogramming jackets and throws that will be given to honored school employees.
Cornelia Gayden, the school district’s community relations director, said the Heroes Project hopes to shine a light on the people who work hard for the school district and its children.
“It was befitting that we turn inward and honor those who serve our scholars,” she said, calling them “a true servant at heart.”
