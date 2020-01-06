A Kentwood, La., man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a house party that killed a South Pike football player and wounded two other men.
Raddarian Robbins, 18, surrendered to police to face charges of principle to second degree murder, two counts of principle to attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a dangerous weapon, Police Chief Michael Kazerooni said. Robbins was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail in Amite, La.
The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Dec. 28 and killed Felix Varnado, a senior defensive back for South Pike who also was this year’s homecoming king.
Wounded in the fracas were Tyquelle Jackson, 18, who was shot in the chest but expected to survive, and Veiontae Gardner, who was grazed in the back.
Kazerooni said police believe Robbins wasn’t the only shooter at the party and other arrests are pending.
No motive has been established for the shooting.
Robbins played football for Kentwood High School last year. Kentwood hosted South Pike this past season in rarely seen matchup between two local powerhouse football teams. A shooting broke out after that game, wounding a man and a woman.
Kazerooni said anyone with information about the shooting that killed Varnado is asked to call police at (985) 229-6305.
