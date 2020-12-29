Webb aligned for retirement

After almost 35 years of practicing in Pike County, Dr. W.R. Webb is retiring from his chiropractic clinic, passing the torch to another longtime chiropractor who’s new to the area.
“I want to let people know how appreciative we were for letting us serve them for almost 35 years here in McComb,” said Webb, 77. He noted that everyone has been extremely accepting and cooperative with him and his wife Vickie. “We’ve made a great living here and had a great return.”
Webb sold his clinic to chiropractor Dr. Samuel Gamble this year, adding that he does not know exactly what he plans to do in retirement but will pray, spend more time with his grandchildren and let God guide him.
“I didn’t really have retirement in my picture, but Dr. Gamble showed up and was trying to relocate to McComb, and we made an agreement,” Webb said. “The timing is right, and there are some other things I want to do.”
Webb moved to McComb in 1986, buying his clinic from Dr. Gene Gatlin, who opened it in the 1950s, and Webb has been serving the people of Southwest Mississippi ever since.
“I’ve been doing this since January of 1980, starting in Gloster. I actually had some back trouble, and I went into it basically because it helped me with my back, but as I got into it and got to see the effects of keeping the spine straight, I began to move further into wellness,” Webb said.
“We founded this on the belief that God made the body. He made it self-healing, and He knew all about our bodies before we were ever born.
“I took Chapter 139 in Psalms, and basically, my wife and I built this practice around it. ... All we are is servants that try to correct the body to get the body to do what it is supposed to do.”
Webb and Gamble both got their chiropractic degrees from Life University in Georgia, and both were turned on to the practice when a chiropractor helped them. Webb got help with his lower back pain, and Gamble was helped with his chronic kidney infections.
Webb said his long-time employees would be staying at the clinic, where Gamble took over last week.
Webb, who was the treasurer of the Mississippi Chiropractic Association for many years, said he received many offers over the years to sell his clinic, but felt none of the buyers were right until Gamble came along. He said their techniques and goals may be slightly different, but their mission is the same: helping their patients back to wellness.
Gamble had owned a large clinic in Madison before closing in 2019, noting that it had gotten too big for him to manage himself, and he wanted to go back to a smaller clinic.
“I took a break. I stayed out of practice for a little over a year, pondering what I would do. Then it dawned on me that I didn’t go to school for eight years to be a Walmart greeter, so I decided to get back into practice,” he said.
He said he planned to open a clinic in Jackson, where he would have a market of about 400 patients, but said it was too daunting a task. He had been in contact with Webb’s wife, who is the executive director of the Mississippi Chiropractic Association, and she offered to sell the clinic to him.
“She said, ‘Don’t open a clinic. Buy our clinic.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know your clinic was for sale,’ and she said, ‘Nobody else does either,’ ” Gamble said. “We had a close enough relationship that she knew I was seasoned and competent and willing and love the profession. I just couldn’t stay away.
“It was just perfect. Right when I was getting ready to come down here, Vickie sent me a text of a house she saw for sale, so I came down here and signed the contract on the clinic and the contract on the house on the same day. It just worked out great.”
Gamble noted that he had been working on the transition with Webb since November, so all of Webb’s current patients have been able to get to know and trust him.
“A lot of what I do is what Dr. Webb does, but I focus on soft muscle tissue,” he said. “The patient holds their adjustment much better if their muscle tones are equal on both sides of the body.”
