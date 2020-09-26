The McComb city board heard a proposal from two Pike County residents who want to start a branch of a popular mentorship program in the area.
Lynn Martin, a member of the McComb school board, met with the city board to ask for help funding a program Martin saw while at a convention a year ago called My Brother’s Keeper.
The nonprofit mentorship program for youth between the ages of 12 to 26 was launched by the Obama Administration in 2014. About 250 cities, towns, counties and tribal nations are participants.
“One of the things that we want to stress it is a program that has been implemented in several cities, and most certainly something that can be implemented here,” Martin said, noting that the requested $21,500 from the city, if awarded, would cover the first year of operations. “It can work here, and it can be very impactful.”
Selectmen said her request was too much. When asked if Martin had brought it to the school district board, she said she had and school board directed her to the city.
“Our local school district is in a better position to fund this,” Selectman Ronnie Brock said, with Selectman Michael Cameron agreeing.
“I just don’t see this as a government thing,” Cameron said, adding that he felt that local church and community leaders would be in a better position to get the program off of the ground.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley echoed this statement, and suggested Martin meet with local leaders — including the school and the city — over the next few months to solidify the plan.
The board ultimately voted to table the matter until the last meeting of December, but Selectman Donovan Hill emphasized that just because the board was tabling the matter did not mean selectmen were denying it outright.
