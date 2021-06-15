One man was killed and another two were wounded in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at the Gloster National Guard armory.
Lacentrick Lee, 35, of Centreville, was pronounced dead on the scene as the result of an unknown number of gunshot wounds.
Police Chief Terry Boss said the two injured were Roy Boss Jr., who is the chief’s nephew, and Randy Bell of McComb.
The two wounded men were taken by private vehicle to Field Memorial Community Hospital in Centreville and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
They were both stabilized after having undergone medical procedures, Boss said.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the armory as a party there ended and people were starting to leave, he said.
There have been no arrests and police haven’t named a suspect or persons of interest.
However, Gloster Mayor Jerry Norwood is encouraging people who were there to come forward with information on the incident.
“He is personally posting a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that could lead to arrest and conviction,” Boss said.
Those with information are asked to call Amite County Crimestoppers at 1-888-755-8810, Gloster Police Department at 601-225-4771 or Amite County Sheriff’s Department at 601-657-8057.
