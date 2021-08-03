Hangar financing cleared for takeoff

Pike County supervisors took another step Monday toward borrowing matching funds for a grant to build new hangars at the McComb-Pike County Airport. Now the matter goes to the McComb city board, which holds a work session at 5:30 this evening.
Supervisors passed a resolution of intent to borrow $200,000 to be used as matching funds for a $400,000 Mississippi Department of Transportation grant. If the city — which co-owns the airport — does likewise, the two entities will contribute the required 50% match for the grant.
Garrett Smith of Neel-Schaffer engineering firm said the Mississippi Development Authority will offer the loan at 1% interest, payable over 15 years. The funds must be spent by March 2023.
Rental income from the hangars should cover the monthly notes, Smith said.
Supervisor Sam Hall expressed some reservations after noting the airport’s proposed annual budget has a $10,000 shortfall.
“Looking at it, I don’t see how it’s going to pay for itself,” Hall said.
Hall also said the hangars will need liability insurance and asked for a two-year cost analysis from a CPA.
“I know the airport is very important for economic development and we really need the airport,” Hall said. “But my concern is if the airport doesn’t cash-flow, it (cost) is going to come back to the county.”
Smith said if only eight of the proposed 10 hangars are in use, the rent will more than cover the monthly notes and operating expenses.
“That makes it a good business deal to me when you have more than you need to pay the note,” said board president Robert Accardo.
Airport board president Robert Hensarling said nine people are on a waiting list for the hangars. Also, “in Hammond there are 30 or 40 aircraft sitting outside, and some of those people would like hangar space,” he said.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo suggested Hensarling get eight or nine people “locked in” on hangar rental as an assurance.
Hensarling said the airport is an important economic development tool.
“One of the first things a business looks at is: Do you have an airport nearby?” he said.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky asked Hensarling why the airport isn’t self-supporting.
Hensarling said he doesn’t know of any airport that is and noted all airports in the region get local government funding.
Pike County contributes $20,000 a year and McComb $10,000 to the airport, although a 2002 operating agreement says “each public agency shall pay and be responsible for one-half of all costs.”
Hensarling said if the airport doesn’t take advantage of the grant now, Pike County will go to the bottom of the list and may not get another opportunity for a long time.
Smith said he will advertise the board’s resolution of intent for four weeks, after which supervisors can decide whether to continue.
But county administrator Tami Dangerfield said she’ll need to know before that — by Aug. 13, in fact — since she’s preparing the annual budget now.
Supervisor Lee Fortenberry said if the city board doesn’t sign onto the plan, “it wouldn’t be fair” for the county to shoulder all the cost of the matching funds.
Supervisors approved the resolution contingent on the city board doing the same.
Accardo said he hopes the plan works out, for the good of the county.
“I just think this is so important to economic development and the future of the county,” he said. “If we can’t get it done for 1% interest, when can we? We can have an $800,000 facility for $200,000 by the county and $200,000 by the city.”
If the plan does go through, the airport will build 10 “T-hangars” in a single building. A T-hangar refers to the shape of the space where each plane is parked: narrow at the tail end and wide at the wing eng.
Currently the airport has around 10 T-hangars in an open-sided building. The proposed new ones will provide an enclosed area for each plane.
Currently underway at the airport is construction to rebuild one large hangar destroyed by a tornado last December and repair part of another.
In a related matter, supervisors authorized the airport board to proceed with a Federal Aviation Administration improvement grant agreement. The $154,000 grant requires no matching funds and pays for ongoing upgrades at the airport.
In other business Monday, supervisors:
• Authorized Telepak Networks dba C Spire Fiber to lay fiberoptic cable along Airport-Fernwood Road and John E. Lewis Drive.
• Approved travel to a Sept. 8 seminar on the American Recovery Act at Flowood hosted by the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.
