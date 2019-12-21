Pothole tree goads board

McComb city board members sought more information on the repair of potholes during Tuesday’s work session, goaded partly by publicity from a Christmas tree placed in one in the Edgewood neighborhood.
“When I saw that on Fox News, I was embarrassed,” Selectman Devante Johnson said.
He asked about the machine repair of potholes, as was done on a couple of potholes by a company in the fall, but Public Works Director Alice Barnes said that is not feasible now.
“That was just a product demonstration,” Barnes said. “And now we’re in a purchasing freeze.”
City Administrator Dirkland Smith said the city is addressing potholes as it can, and some of them may be taken care of when the paving projects to be undertaken with the proceeds of a $3.2 million bond issue are performed.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked particularly about a sizable pothole in Kramertown, which has been there a while and is getting worse.
Barnes said the pothole is caused by a leak in an 8-inch water main where water comes through from both directions and there are no valves nearby to shut off the water and make easy repairs.
The line repair would be “extremely expensive,” she said, and so far the loss of water has not exceeded the cost of repair.
She said reflective barrels had been placed around the pothole several times, but had been run over frequently.
Beyond that, “we’ve done a lot,” Barnes said. “I bought 10 tons of asphalt, and done about half (the potholes on) the list.”
She said her department is hindered by the limits of hot mix asphalt.
“When we buy hot mix, we try to fill potholes that are close to each other,” Barnes said. “When it gets cold, it hardens and you can’t do anything with it.”
Brock asked if the Kramertown pothole could be repaired using capital improvement funds, and Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said it could.
“People are really talking to us about potholes,” Brock said. “They are tearing our butts up.”
Capital improvement is also the source of $1.5 million that the city borrowed to shore up the general fund until property and holiday sales tax funds start coming in in January. The city must repay that money to the capital improvement fund by Sept. 30.
The board also got a brief update on the paving bond from financial adviser Larry Day.
Day said he plans to include bidder insurance in the specifications, which should lower the city’s payback on the bonds.
He said he also plans to engage a marketing firm to help drum up more bidders for the bonds, which should result in a lower interest rate.
The previous bond issue by the city drew only one bidder, he said.
Day expects the bond process to close in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.