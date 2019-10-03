A man wanted on several warrants from neighboring counties was arrested Monday afternoon — a day after being released from jail on unrelated charges.
Cedric May, 26, of 1664 Highway 583 North, Jayess, was charged with burglary of a dwelling, Pike County jail records show.
He was released from jail in Tangipahoa Parish, La., the day before.
Pike County sheriff’s officials would not provide details about his most recent arrest or the burglary he’s suspected of committing.
May has had a string of recent run-ins with the law.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in June for his alleged involvement in the robbery and pistol-whipping of a man on Harveytown Road north of Tylertown on June 14.
The suspects escaped in a small black vehicle of unknown make with dark-tinted windows.
Investigators identified one of them as May and issued an arrest warrant, and May was picked up in Hammond, La., a week later.
Tangipahoa Parish records indicate that May was released on Sept. 30 after facing a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17.
Investigators noted that May also has an outstanding arrest warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for allegedly absconding from supervision while on probation.
