Official gives tips on how to survive a mass shooting

Jim Brinson doesn’t look like the kind of guy who could be caught off-guard.
He carries a Glock 43 on his right hip, with the handle of a knife peeping out of the front right pocket of his jeans, another knife tucked in a scabbard just above his left front pocket and a fully loaded extra magazine on his left hip.
And that’s just what’s visible.
But Brinson, the Director of Operations for the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, told members of the McComb Exchange Club on Thursday that just about anything can be used as a weapon of self-defense — and should be — if someone finds themselves unable to escape a mass shooting.
Brinson travels the state teaching churches, businesses and other groups how to survive mass shootings — with the best practices for survival established through analyzing what has become entirely too many past experiences.
“We are spending a lot of time educating civilians trying to do one thing: take targets away from the bad guys,” he said.
His advice for survival is based around four words — observe, orient, decide and act.
Brinson said people should be aware of their surroundings and know where the exits are — and that may include breaking windows to create new exits.
“Windows can be replaced, people can't,” he said.
Think of places to retreat and hole up if it comes to that.
If running isn’t an option, then find a way to launch an effective defense.
And decide and act quickly.
“If you can get away from it, get away from it. Deny the shooter access to you,” Brinson said. “Barricade yourself in a place and wait for the cops to get there.”
But if confronted, fight back.
“A lot of bad guys don’t expect people to fight back,” he said. “Most people fight like they’re in a bar or a playground. ... There are no rules on the street. If you’re fighting for your life and all you’ve got is a plate, beat them with that plate, stab them to death with a fork.
“Kick ’em in the no-nos. Don’t kick them with your foot. Kick them with your shin,” he said, pointing to the sky. “And when they land, kick them again.”
Mississippi isn’t immune to mass shootings.
Before Columbine, Sandy Hook, Las Vegas, Pulse, Parkland and El Paso, Luke Woodham killed two students and wounded seven others at Pearl High School on Oct. 1, 1997, after he killed his mother.
In late July, disgruntled Walmart employee Martez Tarrell Abram, 39, allegedly shot and killed two co-workers in Southaven.
Less than a week after that, a gunman opened fire on customers inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, hours before another man killed 10 people at a Dayton, Ohio, bar.
Brinson said too many people have become non-observant and stay buried in their smart phones, giving good cover for a gunman to walk up on a public place.
“A lot of times what we see in these active shooter events, these active shooters are able to get to places ... because nobody’s paying attention,” he said. “We need to have situational awareness as we move through the world. We have to start moving through this world more differently than we used to.”
Brinson noted that while some people carry guns for protection, it’s rare for someone who’s packing to pull the weapon and use it against an active shooter.
“We’ve had people in an active shooter situation who were carrying and never pull their gun from their holster,” he said.
Brinson said gun owners may fear getting into a gunfight in which they may be outmatched, or face legal retribution in the form of a wrongful death lawsuit if they do take a life.
He said Mississippi’s concealed carry laws offer some legal protections for gun owners who use their weapons in self-defense.
“If you carry a concealed weapon, I highly recommend you read the Mississippi concealed carry law,” he said.
Brinson also urged gun owners to be familiar with their weapons. He noted that training has showed some have tried to return fire, only to realize their safety was still on, or they accidentally ejected their magazine, leaving a single bullet in the chamber.
Brinson said people who find themselves in an active shooting situation will be on their own until help arrives. He noted that the average response time for police is about three minutes, although in sparsely populated rural areas it can take a deputy much longer.
And when the police do get there, survivors should put their hands in the air to show officers they’re not the threat.
Brinson said 36 people have been arrested across the U.S. for threatening violence since the Aug. 3 El Paso shooting, including one case involving a man in Mississippi who allegedly threatened to attack another Walmart. “The world’s kind of going crazy,” he said.
The Mississippi Terroristic Threats Law went into effect on July 1. It says anyone making a threat to harm “a civilian population or segment of a civilian population” can be charged with a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
“They do not have to have the means to carry that threat out. All they have to do is make it,” Brinson said. “People get on the internet now and make some threats because they can do it with some sort of impunity.”
Although Brinson’s agency was formed after the 9/11 terror attacks, he said he considers mass shootings a form of terrorism.
“We basically focus on targeted violence,” he said.
He noted that out of all of the horrific shootings that have taken place in the country, the 2017 massacre at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas had the most casualties, 58.
“There is someone in this country or on this planet right now thinking they can beat that,” Brinson said.
