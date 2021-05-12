Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, D-Magnolia, told South Pike officials Thursday that the state Legislature authorized a specialty car tag for the school district.
High school principal Caprice Smalley “requested that we do this to bring in some revenue and improve staff morale,” Witherspoon said. The school district now needs to sign up 300 people who want the tag and collect money in advance so the state will begin production on the tags. Witherspoon said a logo for the tag needs to be chosen, as well.
The list of prepaid tag buyers will be submitted to the state Department of Revenue when the 300-tag threshold is surpassed.
Witherspoon said people who live out of state can purchase the district’s tags.
State law says that people who live out of state but keep a car garaged or domiciled in the state must buy Mississippi license plates for those cars.
District schools and the central office will have information on how people may add themselves to waiting list for the district tag.
In other business, the school board:
• Approved a resolution seeking to issue a 3-mill note for a 12-year term to raise $3.4 million. Business manager Delorean Hall said the proceeds would go to roof replacements and other renovation projects around the district.
• Approved supplements for staff certified by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.
• Reviewed student hand-books.
• Approved an at-will contract form requiring district coaches to have commercial driver’s licenses.
• Hired Fortenberry & Ballard to perform an audit.
• Retained First Bank as the district’s depository.
• Rehired employees for the next school year.
• Accepted the resignations of high school teachers Capri Sibley and Julia Adams Crane, assistant teacher DePorsha Lampton, custodian Flozell Johnson and bus driver Bryant Ratcliff.
• Hired Kenneth Butler and Armetra Otis as high school teachers, Morgan Pickard as an elementary teacher, Edward Malone in maintenance, Trenia McGowan and Samella Simmons as substitute custodians and Breyuana Montgomery as substitute bus driver.
