Medical professionals say wiping down groceries and packages isn’t as effective at stopping the spread of coronavirus as handwashing.
“The risk of contracting a viral infection from touching a package or grocery store item is very small,” Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said. “Rather than focusing on disinfecting the packages with harsh chemicals, a much more important strategy is to wash hands thoroughly and frequently.”
Handwashing is more effective and is also the general medical consensus, as well as that of the Food and Drug Administration.
“Most Infectious Disease experts have stated that the primary way to reduce the risk of infections is to properly wash hands throughout the day,” Richardson said. “It is especially important to avoid touching your face and to wash hands with soap and water prior to meals.”
Instead of wiping down groceries, the FDA reports that wiping down the handles of the shopping cart while shopping can be more effective in preventing the virus’ spread.
The FDA also emphasized that the virus is transmitted mainly through human contact, meaning transmission is more likely to occur while walking around the store than by touching what’s on the shelves.
“We want to assure you there is currently no evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the COVID-19” the FDA said in an April 21 press release. “However, if you wish, you can wipe down product packaging and allow it to air dry, as an extra precaution.”
Instead of wiping down groceries and packages, the FDA recommends cleaning kitchen surfaces frequently with 5 tablespoons unscented liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of water or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water, but warns not to use this solution on groceries as ingesting bleach is hazardous. The agency also recommends building good habits like washing produce and cleaning the lids of canned goods.
The best way to prevent getting the virus, according to the FDA, is to follow the guidelines of the Center’s for Disease Control including practicing social distancing of six feet, wearing a mask or face covering in public, avoiding gatherings, avoiding touching your face and washing your hands.
The FDA advises shoppers to make a grocery list in order to avoid staying in the store long, cleaning reusable bags after every use and buying only one to two weeks of groceries at a time so that demand is not inflated.
Mail also does not have much of a chance of transferring the virus either. The U.S. Postal Service said in statement on April 2, said is has stepped up its cleaning policies, expanded telework, provided masks and gloves to workers and expanded paid leave.
The USPS statement said the U.S. Surgeon General indicated that there is no evidence of the virus being spread through mail.
“The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and been exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low,” the World Health Organization said.
The CDC agreed with WHO, adding that the survivability of the virus on surfaces, such as packages that are shipped over multiple days, is low.
