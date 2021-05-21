The Mississippi Court of Appeals said a Lincoln County man should have a chance to probate a will he found after his grandfather’s death 20 year ago.
The late Luke Beard updated his will in 1987, naming his grandson, Antonio Christmas, as his sole heir.
Beard died in 2001 and his daughter Diane Christmas, Antonio’s mother, named herself as Beard’s heir a year later.
In 2003, Antonio Christmas stumbled across his grandfather’s will in a closet with some old receipts. He tried to probate the will in 2018, but his mother objected, arguing that the statute of limitations had passed, that Beard was not of sound mind when he wrote the will and that her son had insufficient evidence to authenticate it.
In 2019, Lincoln County Chancery Judge Nathan Adams sided with the mother because although the will had signatures from two witnesses as required by law, both had died. Antonio Christmas was only able to authenticate one witness signature during the trial.
In a 6-4 ruling this week, the Appeal’s Court reversed the chancery court ruling, saying that since Diane Christmas made no attempt to locate a will then the statute of limitations did not apply.
The majority also said there were no accounts of Beard not of sound mind and that because all of the witnesses died, Antonio Christmas only needed to authenticate the signatures.
“Antonio authenticated not only Beard’s signature but also the signature of one of the attesting witnesses. Beard’s intentions were honored,” McDonald wrote.
Judges Donna Barnes, Jim Greenlee, Latrice Westbrook and David McCarty concurred with McDonald. Judges Jack Wilson, Anthony Lawrence, Joel Smith and John Emfinger dissented. Judge Virginia Carlton did not participate.
In a written dissent, Wilson said Antonio Christmas must be able to authenticate both of the witness’ signatures.
“Antonio failed to prove proper execution of the will because he only proved the handwriting of one of the subscribing witnesses,” Wilson wrote. “If that result seems harsh, it is important to keep in mind that Antonio could have avoided this problem if he had petitioned to probate the will when he found it in 2003. Instead, he told no one about the will and did nothing for 15 years.”
