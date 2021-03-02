Pike County’s Miss Hospitality contest will go virtual this year, with two contestants Zooming in to vie for the crown of county cheerleader and ambassador on Saturday.
This year’s contestants are Baleigh Brumfield and Alexa Manning.
Brumfield is the daughter of Mark and Dawn Brumfield of Summit. She is a graduate of North Pike High School and a freshmen biochemistry major at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Manning is the daughter of Paige Eby and Michael Manning. She is a graduate of Parklane Academy and is a freshman marketing major at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
“Both of these ladies are beautiful, talented, and their resumes are incredible,” local contest director Karinlee Brister told the McComb Exchange Club on Thursday.
The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship and move on to the state contest in Hattiesburg this summer for a chance to win even more scholarship money — and prestige for Pike County.
Reigning Pike County Miss Hospitality Ramsey Sanders, who finished third runner-up in the 2020 state contest, will hand over her crown to her successor on Saturday morning.
Contestants, who are 18-24 and in college or dually enrolled in high school and college classes, represent the area’s best and brightest.
“This is a girl who embodies civic leadership,” Brister said. “When a student is Student of the Month or when a girl has been a Camp Sunshine volunteer, our judges know how important that is.”
She said entrants are far fewer than previous years, and that’s likely a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s lingering effects.
Brister herself is a former Miss Hospitality winner, and she said the experience had a great influence on her.
“That particular experience helped shape the person I am today,” she said. “That’s one of the things that I really enjoyed about Miss Hospitality. When I went to the state program, I got to meet girls who were just like me and in that stage of life.”
Judges are looking for someone with a shining personality who will be an excellent representative for their hometown and state.
She said Sanders is such an example, particularly with how she used her title to promote local businesses that were struggling at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which coincided with the start of her title.
“She was an incredible representative for us and she still is,” Brister said.
When the state issued a shelter-in-place order last spring, Sanders collected gift cards from local businesses and gave them away through social media promotions.
The Pike County Chamber of Commerce sponsors the local contest.
“Everything about the mission of the state Miss Hospitality program aligns with the mission of the chamber,” Brister said.
In addition to the Miss Hospitality title, contestants also compete for the title of civic winner.
Brister said some contestants, including Sanders, have won both the Miss Hospitality title and the civic award in different years, and it takes a special person to accomplish that.
“She’s gotta be the package deal,” she said.
