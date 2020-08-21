These are tough times for people in need of emotional support — especially those in need of support groups.
With meetings discouraged for fear of spreading the coronavirus, many area support groups have quit gathering in person. While a few are still meeting, others communicate by Zoom, stay in touch by phone or have become inactive until further notice.
“It’s horrible,” said Karen Jahn of Al-Anon, a support group for people with loved ones who have a drinking problem.
“One of the big things with, especially Al-Anon: people hug,” Jahn said. “We need that interaction with another person. They’re feeling all alone as it is. Now we can’t even touch one another. It’s just so sad. It’s huge.”
Jahn, a social worker by profession, has made an effort to keep the local group going during the pandemic.
“We are doing telephone meetings, we have done virtual meetings on Zoom, and we talk to people individually,” she said.
With Zoom, participants log into an internet site and are able to see and talk to one another via computer screen.
“The host has control of the mute,” Jahn said. “The people have to raise their hands. We don’t have everybody talking at once.”
AA still meeting
For some people, the scourge of alcoholism is even scarier than the coronavirus, said drug court counselor and Alcoholics Anonymous leader Marty Bass. As a result, local groups are still meeting or have resumed doing so.
“Summit is meeting twice a day. We’ve never shut down. We’ve continued to operate,” Bass said.
Overall, people with drinking problems have not been faring well during the pandemic, he said.
“The ones that are sober and were sober before the virus hit are doing OK because we knew what to do,” he said. “The ones that are newcomers are having a lot of different relapses, and we’re still trying to stay with them as best we can and trying to promote them.”
While Bass respects the virus, he said alcoholism and drug addiction are potentially worse.
“The reality is alcoholics and drug addicts already have a virus and it’s going to kill them anyway,” he said.
“We try to social distance,” Bass said. “When you get 35 or 40 people in an AA room, it’s just about impossible to social distance. We sanitize the best we can and we tell people we’ve got masks if you want them, we’ve got gloves if you want them. We try to keep hand sanitizers and soap. We’re also trying to help people with their alcohol and drug addiction.
“This thing we’ve got, if we don’t take of our sobriety then we’re not going to have a life anyway.”
The McComb Cornerstone AA Group quit meeting for about six weeks but has resumed, said spokesman Rick P. “We’re following social distancing and COVID safety rules,” he said.
He encouraged people with drinking problems to find an AA meeting to attend.
“If they don’t feel safe or comfortable going to a meeting at this time, there are any number of meetings on Zoom,” Rick said, noting people can find Zoom meetings on the Alcoholics Anonymous website.
Counting calories
The Liberty TOPS group — Take Off Pounds Sensibly — resumed meeting a few weeks ago with social distancing and masks, said hostess Debra Robins. The weight-loss support group meets 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at 2787 Alfred Road, Liberty.
“When we were doing it online, it can get overcrowded and it’s not that one-on-one, which is very vital to accountability — even though we don’t have that many because they’ve quit going,” Robins said. “I think it’s very important we can support each other and see each other even if we’re social distancing.”
The McComb TOPS group is holding off, however, said hostess Jocile Martin.
“We are not meeting right now, but we have not disbanded,” she said. “We intend to meet when this epidemic has calmed down. We really need it. We really do.”
Without people to encourage one another to watch calories, it’s easy to gain weight. But that problem doesn’t just apply to TOPS members. “I’ve seen other people that have gained weight,” Martin said.
Widows and widowers
The coronavirus has put a real hardship on members of W&W, a support group for widows and widowers, which has suspended meetings.
Gatherings will resume “after they get a vaccine or something for it and things are opening up again,” said group leader Bertha Ashley of Summit.
“It affects them greatly because we are not able to get out of the house,” she said. “Take for instance me. I am a widow and I live alone. My only means of communication is the phone.”
She rarely gets out but she does call friends. People tend not to discuss the effects isolation is having.
“Most of us don’t talk about it because we feel like there’s nothing we can do about it but pray and ask God to let this pass over and heal our land,” Ashley said.
Ashley also send cards occasionally “to let people know I’m thinking of them. I do everything I possibly can to keep in touch with people,” she said. “We’re living in terrible times right now.”
On a positive note, the group has continued to collect food for MICA. They store the food at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Summit. “We’re able to do a little something, anyway,” Ashley said.
Citizens with disabilities
The virus has affected more than just meetings for the ARC of Southwest Mississippi (Association for the Rights of Citizens with Developmental Disabilities). The group holds fundraisers to provide financial respite for parents. Those have been canceled, including an annual gospel benefit concert that was scheduled early in the pandemic.
“We’re going to have to do something, because we won’t be able to continue our respite program,” said group spokesperson Wyonne Davis.
She’s not only concerned about ARC members.
“We haven’t had any contact from anybody asking for services from the community,” she said. “We thought we might have, somebody needing food or something.”
The group did send bags of groceries in a food drive for MICA at McComb Market.
Usually ARC meets at McComb library with speakers, participates in community service projects and takes members on field trips. All of that is shut down.
“It’s horrible that we had to do that,” Davis said.
Socializing is “very much important because they love to go. We used to take them out to eat once a month but you can’t even do that now,” she said. “There’s not a lot of activities for that age group and their disabilities.
“We didn’t get to do our bowling day. We didn’t get to do anything this year that we normally do. We’re still here and available if anybody needs help.”
‘Find your joy’
DivorceCare may resume meeting soon, said spokesperson Cassandra Cabral.
In the meantime, “People are encouraged to call if they need to talk,” she said. “We’re having a meeting to decide when to start back, probably within the next few weeks.”
The Super Survivor breast cancer support group, many of whose members may have compromised immune systems, is not meeting until further notice.
The future of at least two groups is in doubt. Christian Singles has no plans to resume meetings, and the leader of Grief Share has stepped down so it’s not clear if it will start back.
Even when meetings are suspended, there are things people can do to avoid despair, said Al-Anon’s Karen Jahn.
“You have to be able to allow yourself some joy, some time, once a day if nothing else,” she said. “Every day I want to make somebody else laugh. That releases all these good endorphins”
The human touch is important, and Jahn admits to hugging at times, virus or no.
“We all just held our breath but we did a hug for 10 seconds,” she said. “Self-care is so important. Find your joy.”
And think of others, she advised. She encourages people in need of Al-Anon services to call her.
“It’s important that people do reach out,” Jahn said. “Have them call anytime, and I seriously, seriously mean that. Some people are so afraid of reaching out.”
