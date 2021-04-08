Tylertown will have one new alderman when the next term of office starts in July.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Magee, the longest-serving board member after being first elected in 1993, lost her bid for another term to Curtis H. Magee, 58 votes to 30, in Democratic primary voting Tuesday.
Incumbents otherwise carried the day in Walthall County’s seat.
Mayor Ed Hughes swamped his challenger, Jasper Howard, 336-101, giving Hughes a ninth term in office. He was first elected in 1989.
For the at-large board seat, incumbent Mary Lib Duncan took about two-thirds of the vote over former county supervisor Fred Magee Jr., 293-142.
Ward 1 Alderman Doug Walker also garnered about two-thirds of the vote in his quest for another term, 99-46 over challenger Johnathan McEwen.
Alderman Fred Lambert in Ward 3 and Jefferson in Ward 2 were both unopposed in the primary. Jefferson received 103 votes and Lambert received 80.
No Republicans, third-party candidates or independents filed to seek office in Tylertown this year, so Tuesday’s winners will take office for the next term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.