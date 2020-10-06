North Pike’s finances realized a big boost at the end of the past fiscal year, but the outlook for the next two years isn’t nearly as positive.
District business manager Tina Griffin told board members Thursday that the final amended 2019-2020 budget ended with a $342,000 surplus to be added to the district fund balance.
She and Superintendent Dennis Penton noted that closure of schools from mid-March through the end of the semester resulted in less spending on fuel, utilities and substitute teachers and other workers.
However, Griffin moved on to grimmer fiscal news.
Mississippi Adequate Education Program funding “is down about $355,000 this year, and I got notice that health insurance is going up Jan. 1,” she said.
Those two factors will contribute to an estimated $525,000 deficit by the end of this fiscal year if more revenue doesn’t come in from state or federal sources, spending isn’t trimmed, or both.
Griffin said what the district might get under MAEP is always a “moving target,” and she did not have MAEP figures until late in August this year. The district’s budget for the fiscal year has to be approved by July 1.
“We hope we’re not going to spend all of our budget,” Penton said. “We hope we’ll still have a positive trend (of building up the fund balance) with a dip.”
Griffin said if MAEP figures are late again next year, the district may have to hold off on hiring for open positions then.
Penton said the district put out its contracts and hired for positions as soon as possible last year in order to make sure the district retained valued staff members.
However, if the district has to make major budget cuts next year, “personnel is really the only place we can cut much,” he said. “If we have to do that, it will affect our class sizes.
“I don’t think it will be catastrophic, but it’s going to be a lean year” this year, Penton said.
Griffin said she would recommend not hiring this year for the personnel director position that was approved during the summer.
She also asked the board to delay amending this year’s budget so she could gather more information.
The board accepted the final amended budget for 2019-2020.
In other business, the board:
• Delayed site preparation and tree planting on a tract of 16th Section land.
Forester Baxter Rowley said the land is infested with Chinese tallow, an invasive species, and he recommended spraying herbicide next year to get rid of the tallow before trying to plant pine.
Rowley also asked the board to put off consideration of timber sale bids until the November meeting.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and A Clear Path for mental health services.
• Learned the district was accredited by the state with no deficiencies.
• Hired Gregory Preuss as technology coordinator, $58,000 per year; Jonathan Case as information technology technician, $35,000 per year; Lance Falvey as school resource officer, $39,000 per year; Alida Ortega as substitute teacher and Kelsi Goudeau as special education assistant.
